Breaking: Supreme Court will take up state bans on gender-affirming care for minors
Nation & World News

Indonesia says a cyberattack has compromised its data center but it won't pay the $8 million ransom

Authorities say Indonesia’s national data center has been compromised by a hacking group asking for a $8 million ransom that the government won’t pay
FILE - Officers check the passports of passengers leaving for Singapore at the immigration checkpoint of the Bandar Bentan Telani ferry terminal on Bintan Island, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Indonesian authorities said Monday that the country's national data center was compromised by a cyber attack, disrupting public services including the immigration check points and asked for an $8 million ransom. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Officers check the passports of passengers leaving for Singapore at the immigration checkpoint of the Bandar Bentan Telani ferry terminal on Bintan Island, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Indonesian authorities said Monday that the country's national data center was compromised by a cyber attack, disrupting public services including the immigration check points and asked for an $8 million ransom. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)
By NINIEK KARMINI – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia's national data center has been compromised by a hacking group asking for a $8 million ransom that the government won't pay, authorities said Monday.

The cyberattack has disrupted services of more than 200 government agencies at both the national and regional levels since June 20, said Samuel Abrijani Pangerapan, the director general of informatics applications with the Communications and Informatics Ministry.

Some government services have returned — immigration services at airports and elsewhere are now functional — but efforts continue at restoring other services such as investment licensing, Pangerapan told reporters.

The attackers have held data hostage and offered a key for access in return for the $8 million ransom, said PT Telkom Indonesia’s director of network & IT solutions, Herlan Wijanarko, without giving further details.

Wijanarko said the company, in collaboration with authorities at home and abroad, is investigating and trying to break the encryption that made data inaccessible.

Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi told journalists that the government won’t pay the ransom.

“We have tried our best to carry out recovery while the (National Cyber ​​and Crypto Agency) is currently carrying out forensics,” Setiadi added.

The head of that agency, Hinsa Siburian, said they had detected samples of the Lockbit 3.0 ransomware.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash

Is your ‘doctor’ a doctor under Georgia law?

Credit: ArLuther Lee

‘A procedural tragedy’: Inmate letter exposes cracks in decades-old case

Credit: John Spink

Nearly 4M to pass through ATL airport over Independence Day period

Credit: ArLuther Lee

What role will housing affordability play in 2024 election?

Credit: ArLuther Lee

What role will housing affordability play in 2024 election?

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Mystery man who campaigned against Savannah bridge replacement plan unmasked
The Latest
Rail bridge collapses during Midwest flooding as a heat wave persists across much of the...
7m ago
Apple becomes first target of EU's new digital competition rules aimed at big tech
9m ago
Things to know about the gender-affirming care case as the Supreme Court prepares to...
15m ago
Featured

Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds
BIRD FLU 2024
CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but almost no testing so far amid government roadblocks