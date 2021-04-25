Indonesia says 53 crew of lost sub are dead, wreckage found

That’s much deeper than the KRI Nanggala 402′s collapse depth of 200 meters (655 feet), at which point water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand, according to earlier navy statements.

Margono said emergency survival suits that are normally kept in boxes were found floating underwater, apparently indicated the crew may have tried to put them on during the emergency.

The cause of the submarine's sinking remains uncertain. The navy had previously said an electrical failure could have left the submarine unable to execute emergency procedures to resurface.

The wreckage is located 1,500 meters (yards) to the south of the site where the submarine last dove Wednesday, off Bali's northern coast, Margono said. Photos of the debris were presented at the press conference.

The underwater robot deployed by Singaporean vessel MV Swift Rescue provided the images, while the Indonesian vessel KRI Rigel had scanned the area where the submarine was believed to have sunk using multibeam sonar and a magnetometer, Tjahjanto said.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo delivered his condolences in a televised address Sunday.

"All Indonesians convey deep sorrow for this tragedy, especially to all of the families of the submarine's crew. They are the best sons of the nation, patriots guarding the sovereignty of the country,” Widodo said.

An American reconnaissance plane, a P-8 Poseidon, landed Saturday and had been set to join the search, along with 20 Indonesian ships, a sonar-equipped Australian warship and four Indonesian aircraft.

The German-built diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 had been in service in Indonesia since 1981 and was carrying 49 crew members and three gunners as well as its commander, the Indonesian Defense Ministry said.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, has faced growing challenges to its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese vessels near the Natuna islands.

Tarigan reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

This undated underwater photo released Sunday April 25, 2021, by Indonesian Navy shows parts of submarine KRI Nanggala that sank in Bali Sea, Indonesia. Indonesia's military on Sunday officially admitted there was no hope of finding survivors from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week with 53 crew members aboard, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor. (Indonesian Navy via AP) Credit: Indonesian Navy Credit: Indonesian Navy

Interfaith activists hold flowers during a prayer for the crew of Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala that sank in Bali Sea, in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Indonesia's military on Sunday officially admitted there was no hope of finding survivors from the submarine that sank and broke apart last week with 53 crew members aboard, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor. (AP Photo/Trisnadi) Credit: Trisnadi Credit: Trisnadi

Members of Indonesian navy hold a morning briefing on their ship before the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, off Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia Sunday, April 25, 2021. Indonesia’s navy on Saturday declared its missing submarine had sunk and cracked open after finding items from the vessel over the past two days, apparently ending hope of finding any of the 53 crew members alive. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Indonesian Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto talks during a news conference at Ngurah Rai Military Air Base in Bali, Indonesia on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Indonesia's military on Sunday officially admitted there was no hope of finding survivors from the submarine that sank and broke apart last week with 53 crew members aboard, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor. (AP Photo/Trisnadi) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

A military officer display a life jacket found in the waters during a search for the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala at Ngurah Rai Military Air Base in Bali, Indonesia on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Indonesia's military on Sunday officially admitted there was no hope of finding survivors from the submarine that sank and broke apart last week with 53 crew members aboard, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor. (AP Photo/Trisnadi) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

This undated underwater photo released Sunday April 25, 2021, by Indonesian Navy shows a submarine crew's escape suit recovered from the site where submarine KRI Nanggala sank in Bali Sea, Indonesia. Indonesia's military on Sunday officially admitted there was no hope of finding survivors from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week with 53 crew members aboard, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor. (Indonesian Navy via AP) Credit: Indonesian Navy Credit: Indonesian Navy

This undated photo released Sunday April 25, 2021, by Indonesian Navy shows parts of submarine KRI Nanggala that sank in Bali Sea. Indonesia's military on Sunday officially admitted there was no hope of finding survivors from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week with 53 crew members aboard, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor. (Indonesian Navy via AP) Credit: Indonesian Navy Credit: Indonesian Navy

This undated underwater photo released Sunday April 25, 2021, by Indonesian Navy shows parts of submarine KRI Nanggala that sank in Bali Sea, Indonesia. Indonesia's military on Sunday officially admitted there was no hope of finding survivors from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week with 53 crew members aboard, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor. (Indonesian Navy via AP) Credit: Indonesian Navy Credit: Indonesian Navy

An Indonesian navy patrol ship returns after a search operation for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, off Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia Sunday, April 25, 2021. Indonesia’s navy on Saturday declared its missing submarine had sunk and cracked open after finding items from the vessel over the past two days, apparently ending hope of finding any of the 53 crew members alive. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

An Indonesian navy patrol ship returns after a search operation for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, off Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia Sunday, April 25, 2021. Indonesia’s navy on Saturday declared its missing submarine had sunk and cracked open after finding items from the vessel over the past two days, apparently ending hope of finding any of the 53 crew members alive. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Members of Indonesian search and rescue team prepare before the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, at the Tanjung Wangi port, Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia Sunday, April 25, 2021. Indonesia’s navy on Saturday declared its missing submarine had sunk and cracked open after finding items from the vessel over the past two days, apparently ending hope of finding any of the 53 crew members alive. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim