Indonesia offers to shelter Palestinians from Gaza

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto says that his country will offer temporary shelter to Palestinians impacted by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
30 minutes ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said Wednesday that his country will offer temporary shelter to Palestinians impacted by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

“We are ready to evacuate those who are injured or traumatized, and orphans, if they want to be evacuated to Indonesia, and we are ready to send planes to transport them,” Subianto said, adding that that he has instructed his Foreign Affairs Minister to discuss evacuation plans with the Palestinian authorities at once.

He said Indonesia is ready to evacuate a first batch of around 1,000 victims, who will stay in the country until they have fully recovered from their injuries and Gaza is safe enough to return to.

Subianto spoke before getting on a flight to Abu Dhabi, the first stop in a weeklong tour of the Middle East that also includes stops in Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan.

He added that other countries have called on Indonesia to increase its role in seeking a resolution to the conflict in Gaza. The world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation has long been a strong supporter of the Palestinians.

“This is something complicated; it's not easy, but I think it encourages the Indonesian government to play a more active role,” Subianto said.

