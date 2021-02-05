Indonesia, Malaysia vow to counter anti-palm oil campaign

He said that continuity of the palm oil sector is critical to both economies. There are over 2.7 million palm oil smallholders in Indonesia and 600,000 in Malaysia.

In December, the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to which Malaysia and Indonesia belong, upgraded its relations with the EU after years of reservations from Indonesia and Malaysia. They object to the EU policy on palm oil that categorizes it as unsustainable and lays out plans to phase out its use in biofuels by 2030.

The dispute began in 2017, when the European Parliament issued a resolution effectively refusing to recognize palm oil as a renewable biofuel feedstock because of the deforestation, social conflicts and labor rights issues associated with its production. The measure was approved by the European Commission in 2019, which puts the bloc on track to phase out palm oil as a biofuel.

The EU also decided to impose an import tariff on biodiesel from Indonesia, set at between 8% and 18% over the next five years. It cited both environmental concerns and the need to balance out what it called the unfair advantage to Indonesian producers as a result of the country’s biodiesel subsidy.

Both decisions have been criticized by Indonesia and Malaysia, prompting the Indonesian government to initiate a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization in December 2019. Malaysia followed suit on Jan. 15, Muhyiddin said.

“We should to ensure that we can protect our palm oil industry to save millions of people, including smallholder farmers, whose lives depend entirely on this industry in Indonesia and Malaysia,” Muhyiddin said.

The Associated Press' investigation reports late last year revealed that many palm oil companies in Indonesia and Malaysia exploit children in their plantations. The investigation into child labor was part of a broader in-depth look at the industry that also exposed rape, forced labor trafficking and slavery.

In this photo released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, left, talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Yassin is currently on a two-day visit in the country. (Agus Suparto, Indonesian President Palace via AP) Credit: Agus Suparto Credit: Agus Suparto