Indonesia looking for submarine that may be too deep to help

Ahn Guk-hyeon, an official from South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, which refitted the vessel in 2009-2012, said the submarine would collapse if it goes deeper than around 200 meters (655 feet) because of pressure. He said his company upgraded much of the submarine’s internal structures and systems but lacks recent information about the vessel.

Frank Owen, secretary of the Submarine Institute of Australia, also said the submarine could be at too great a depth for a rescue team to operate.

“Most rescue systems are really only rated to about 600 meters (1,970 feet),” he said. “They can go deeper than that because they will have a safety margin built into the design, but the pumps and other systems that are associated with that may not have the capacity to operate. So they can survive at that depth, but not necessarily operate.”

Owen, a former submariner who developed an Australian submarine rescue system, said the Indonesian vessel was not fitted with a rescue seat around an escape hatch designed for underwater rescues. He said a rescue submarine would make a waterproof connection to a disabled submarine with a so-called skirt fitted over the recue seat so that the hatch can be opened without the disabled submarine filling with water.

Owen said the submarine could be recovered from 500 meters (1,640 feet) without any damage but couldn’t say if it would have imploded at 700 meters (2,300 feet).

In November 2017, an Argentine submarine went missing with 44 crew members in the South Atlantic, almost a year before its wreckage was found at a depth of 800 meters (2,625 feet). In 2019, a fire broke out on one of the Russian navy’s deep-sea research submersibles, killing 14 sailors.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo asked all of the country's people to pray that the submarine and crew could be found.

“Our main priority is the safety of the 53 crew members,” Widodo said in a televised address. “To the families of the crew members, I can understand your feelings and we are doing our best to save all of the crew members on board.”

The military said more than 20 navy ships, two submarines and five aircraft were searching the area where the submarine was last detected. A hydro-oceanographic survey ship equipped with underwater detection capabilities also was on its way to the site around the oil spills.

Margono said the oil slick may have been caused by a crack in the submarine’s tank after the vessel sank.

Neighboring countries are rushing to join the complex operation.

Rescue ships from Singapore and Malaysia are expected to arrive between Saturday and Monday. The Indonesian military said Australia, the United States, Germany, France, Russia, India and Turkey have also offered assistance. South Korea said it has also offered help.

“The news of the missing submarine is deeply concerning,” Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said during a visit to New Zealand. “We will provide any assistance that we can. There’s no question that submarine search and rescues are very complex.”

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton called the incident “a terrible tragedy.” He told Sydney Radio 2GB that the fact that the submarine is “in a very deep part of waters” makes it “very difficult for the recovery or for location.”

“Our fervent prayers and hopes go out to the crew of KRI Nanggala, for their safety and resilience,” Singapore’s Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen wrote on Facebook.

Indonesia’s navy said an electrical failure may have occurred during the dive, causing the submarine to lose control and become unable to undertake emergency procedures that would have allowed it to resurface. It was rehearsing for a missile-firing exercise on Thursday, which was eventually canceled.

The German-built submarine, which has been in service in Indonesia since 1981, was carrying 49 crew members, its commander and three gunners, the Indonesian Defense Ministry said. It had been maintained and overhauled in Germany, Indonesia and most recently in South Korea.

More than 60 of the Type 209 class submarines have been sold and have served in 14 navies around the world, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems spokesperson Eugen Witte said.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, has faced growing challenges to its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese vessels near the Natuna islands.

Last year, President Widodo reaffirmed the country’s sovereignty during a visit to the islands at the edge of the South China Sea, one of the busiest sea lanes where China is embroiled in territorial disputes with its smaller neighbors.

___

Associated Press writers Kim Tong-hyung and Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea, Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, and Nick Perry in Wellington, New Zealand, contributed to this report.

Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala sails in the waters off Tuban, East Java, Indonesia, as seen in this aerial photo taken from Indonesian Navy helicopter of 400 Air Squadron, in this Monday, Oct. 6, 2014 photo. Indonesia's navy is searching for the submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with a number of people on board, the military said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eric Ireng) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala takes part in a drill off Cilegon, Indonesia, in this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 photo. Indonesia's navy is searching for the KRI Nanggala submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with a number of people on board, the military said Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Members of National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) prepare for a search mission for The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala at Benoa harbor in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Indonesia's navy is searching for the KRI Nanggala submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with a number of people on board, the military said Wednesday, April 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

In this aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft of 800 Air Squadron of the 2nd Air Wing of Naval Aviation Center (PUSPENERBAL), the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Alugoro sails during a search for KRI Nanggala, another submarine that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, in the waters off Bali Island, Indonesia, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Indonesia's navy ships on Thursday were intensely searching for the submarine that likely fell too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for all the crew on board slim. Authorities said oxygen in the submarine would run out by early Saturday. (AP Photo/Eric Ireng) Credit: Eric Ireng Credit: Eric Ireng

In this aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft of 800 Air Squadron of the 2nd Air Wing of Naval Aviation Center (PUSPENERBAL), an Indonesian Navy ship sails during a search for the submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday in the waters off Bali Island, Indonesia, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Indonesia's navy ships on Thursday were intensely searching for the submarine that likely fell too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for all the crew on board slim. Authorities said oxygen in the submarine would run out by early Saturday. (AP Photo/Eric Ireng) Credit: Eric Ireng Credit: Eric Ireng

In this aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft of the Indonesian 800 Air Squadron of the 2nd Air Wing of Naval Aviation Center (PUSPENERBAL), oil slicks are seen in the area where the search operation for the submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday is conducted in the waters off Bali Island, Indonesia, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Indonesia's navy ships on Thursday were intensely searching for the submarine that likely fell too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for all the crew on board slim. Authorities said oxygen in the submarine would run out by early Saturday. (AP Photo/Eric Ireng) Credit: Eric Ireng Credit: Eric Ireng

In this April 21, 2021, photo, the MV Swift Rescue, a submarine support and rescue vessel, leaves for Indonesia from Singapore. Indonesia's navy ships on Thursday, April 22, were intensely searching for a submarine that likely fell too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for the 53 people on board slim. Neighboring countries rushed their rescue ships to support the complex operation. (Ng Eng Hen Facebook page via AP) Credit: Ng Eng Hen Credit: Ng Eng Hen

Members of National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) prepare for a search mission for The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala at Benoa harbor in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Indonesia's navy is searching for the KRI Nanggala submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with a number of people on board, the military said Wednesday, April 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

Indonesian military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Achmad Riad, center, talks to reporters during a press conference at the Ngurah Rai airport in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Indonesia's navy ships are intensely searching the waters where one of its submarines was last detected before it disappeared, as neighboring countries are set to join the complex operation. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

The crew of the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala salute as an officer walks aboard at the base of the Eastern Fleet Command in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, in this Friday, Dec. 5, 2014 photo. Indonesia's navy is searching for the KRI Nanggala submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with a number of people on board, the military said Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited