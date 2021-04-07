Indonesia landslides death toll rises to 140, dozens missing

In all, landslides and flooding have killed at least 140 across several islands in Indonesia as well as 27 people in neighboring East Timor. Thousands of homes have been damaged and thousands of people displaced by the weather, which is expected to continue until at least Friday as the storm moves south toward Australia.

Rescue efforts were being hampered by the rains and the remoteness of the area, where roads and bridges were damaged in many places.

Rescue personnel with excavators and tons of food and medicine were being deployed from Makassar city on Sulawesi island, but were hindered by bad weather and extremely high waves.

Five helicopters were helping to reach isolated areas of the islands, National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Doni Monardo told reporters late Wednesday.

He said evacuees were in dire need of basic necessities such as blankets, mats, tents, baby food and medical services.

The government provided tens of thousands of anti-coronavirus masks, and Monardo said authorities would set up health posts at refugee camps to test people for the virus.

He said six navy ships, including a hospital ship, carrying more goods were expected to arrive on Friday to relieve overwhelmed hospitals and clinics in East Nusa Tenggara, one of Indonesia’s poorest provinces.

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Men look for salvageable items amid floating debris and damaged boats following a storm at a port in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Multiple disasters caused by severe weather in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing. (AP Photo/Armin Septiexan) Credit: Armin Septiexan Credit: Armin Septiexan

People sit on the wreckage of a truck at a flood-affected village in Nalelamadiken on Adonara Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Multiple disasters triggered by Tropical Cyclone Seroja in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

People survey the damage near damaged vehicles in flood-affected village in Nalelamadiken on Adonara Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Multiple disasters triggered by Tropical Cyclone Seroja in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

People survey the damage near the wreckages of trucks at a flood-affected village in Waewerang on Adonara Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Multiple disasters triggered by Tropical Cyclone Seroja in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

Women and children travel by truck to a temporary shelter for those affected by flooding in Ile Boleng on Adonara Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Multiple disasters triggered by Tropical Cyclone Seroja in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro