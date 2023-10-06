Indonesia denies its fires are causing blankets of haze in neighboring Malaysia

Indonesia has denied that forest and peat fires on Sumatra and Borneo islands are causing the haze in neighboring Malaysia

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By EDNA TARIGAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia denied Friday that forest and peat fires on Sumatra and Borneo islands were causing the haze in Malaysia, after the neighboring government sent a letter complaining about the air quality and asking for both countries to work together to deal with the blazes.

Forest and peat fires are an annual problem in Indonesia that strains relations with neighboring countries. In recent years, smoke from the fires has blanketed parts of Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and southern Thailand.

Some parts of Malaysia said they experienced smoke from the Indonesian blazes since last week, but the Indonesian government denied its fires are the cause.

“Until now there is no transboundary haze. No cross-border smoke. I don’t know what basis Malaysia uses to make these statements,” Indonesian Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar told The Associated Press.

Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, and Kuching, one of its cities on Borneo island, were recently ranked as among the world’s top five most polluted cities by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company.

There are more than 1,900 recorded hot spots on Sumatra, mostly in South Sumatra province, according to the data from Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. On Monday, the local government in South Sumatra asked residents to work from home and schools to go online amid a blanket of haze.

Hundreds of forest fires in South Kalimantan province in Borneo island made the smoke haze even more widespread, especially during the last week. The local government has also called the students to do online learning because the air quality is unhealthy.

Several districts in Central Kalimantan have declared emergency response status for forest and land fires, including Palangkaraya, the province’s capital city, which declared it on Friday and prepared more budgetary funds for handling forest and land fires. The local government in Central Kalimantan also said that students shouldn't go to school in the areas where the air quality is classified as being “dangerous.”

Indonesian authorities have so far ignored Malaysia’s request.

Bakar provided government data showing that, while it fluctuates, air quality in the regions where the peat and forest fires were found in the past week were getting better.

“We are still working to handle the forest and land fires in Borneo and Sumatra islands as well as possible. And the picture of the situation on the ground is getting better," she said, adding that rain was aiding the process in multiple areas, including through government rain-seeding efforts.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mayor will extend ban on new uses of former Atlanta Medical Center site12m ago

Credit: John Spink

HAPPENING NOW
Better get there early: Long security lines bog down Atlanta airport
2h ago

Credit: GBI

No charges will be filed in shooting of Atlanta training center protester
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
Philly won’t be easy, but the Braves will prevail
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
Philly won’t be easy, but the Braves will prevail
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia will be first state with medical marijuana in pharmacies
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Rifts in Europe over irregular migration remain even after 'success' of new EU deal
13m ago
Troopers who fatally shot a 'Cop City' activist near Atlanta won't be charged, prosecutor...
16m ago
$1.4 billion Powerball prize is a combination of interest rates, sales, math — and luck
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

HAPPENING TODAY
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
23h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top