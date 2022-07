Indigenous Canadians wary, hopeful as pope prepares apology

Speaking in the council chambers of the Montana First Nation, a neighboring Cree tribe where she now works, Buffalo recalled that the nuns, who were white, beat the girls when they spoke in their native Cree instead of English.

At the same time, Buffalo, 67, said she often defied the nuns. “I scared the hell out of them, because I wouldn't put up with their ...” she said, completing the sentence with a mischievous chuckle.

Buffalo still considers herself Catholic. But she's not going to attend Monday's event with Francis — she doesn't want to deal with the crowds, and the ones she holds responsible are the nuns who abused her and never offered an apology while they were alive.

“It shouldn’t be him apologizing,” Buffalo said. “It should be them.”

When Mavis Moberly heard the pope was coming, the news triggered some of the trauma she carries from her years at a residential school in northern Alberta. But after tears, prayers and a traditional smudging ceremony, a purification rite with scented plants, she found herself looking forward to hearing the pope's apology.

“Maybe it’s going to help me to heal and to have a little bit more inner peace," she said after last Sunday's Mass at Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, a Catholic parish in Edmonton oriented to Indigenous people and culture.

The papal apology is years, if not generations, in the making.

From the 19th century into much of the 20th, Canada's government collaborated with Catholic and Protestant churches to run residential schools in “an education system in name only,” designed to weaken tribal identities and Indigenous resistance to land grabs, according to a 2015 report by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

It identified 139 schools, the majority Catholic-run, where about 150,000 students were sent. “Children were abused, physically and sexually,” the report said, adding that schools were unsanitary and unsafe facilities where thousands of children died of disease, fire and other causes.

For decades, various Catholic and Protestant church groups have offered apologies, and Pope Benedict XVI in 2009 expressed his “personal anguish.”

But the painful history took on new urgency last year when surveys of former schools with ground-penetrating radar found evidence of hundreds of unmarked graves.

Pope Francis met with a Canadian Indigenous delegation this spring and apologized “for the deplorable conduct of those members of the Catholic Church” involved with the schools. He also heeded survivors' calls to make an apology on Canadian soil, leading to Monday's event where thousands of attendees are expected.

Today, the Ermineskin residential school has largely been torn down. In its place stands a newer set of school buildings, run by four Cree nations in and around Maskwacis. A large tipi in front of the secondary school demonstrates how educators are promoting pride in the once-suppressed Indigenous culture.

Rose Pipestem, a member of the Montana First Nation who is also a survivor of the Ermineskin school, said she will try to see the pope. But like Buffalo, she believes the perpetrators should have apologized.

“I’m going to go see him," she said, sitting in the council chambers near a line of photos of past Montana chiefs. "I’m not mad at him.”

Pipestem doesn’t have conscious memories of abuse at the school, where she lived from age 3 after her mother died. But a classmate told her years later that a nun had beaten her until she bled because she wasn’t doing her work on the blackboard fast enough.

“It just shocked me,” she said through tears.

Pipestem did not file a claim for compensation because she can’t recall the incident. But she knows there was abuse at the school.

“I’m always grateful I’m still around,” she said. “I think it kind of made me stronger.” She reached a point where “I didn’t believe in the Catholic religion. Why did they allow all these things to happen?”

Other survivors have found spiritual solace in Catholicism.

On Sunday, worshipers crowded into Sacred Heart for the rededication of the sanctuary after a fire. The newly restored space features large wooden beams in the shape of a tipi over the altar and evocative images of Jesus and his followers portrayed with Indigenous features.

Drummers accompanied a procession into the church, followed by a multicultural mix of musical styles and a liturgy in English and Cree.

“This church has been a part of my healing journey,” said Moberly, who has been attending for many years.

She said that as a young adult, still traumatized by her school experiences, she rejected the Catholic faith for a time, turned to drinking and made poor choices. But when she became a grandmother, she resolved to change her ways and set a strong example for others.

“It wasn’t an easy task,” she said. “There was many tears.”

Church elder Fernie Marty, 73, said Francis' visit will not only bring reconciliation but encourage what he calls “reconcili-action.”

“We all play a part in making sure that those kinds of atrocities never happen again on Canadian soil,” Marty said.

Edmonton Archbishop Richard Smith said the pope's visit sends a message not only with words but with action, since he's coming to Canada even as he has canceled other trips due to health problems.

“This is showing ... how important it is for him to demonstrate personally his personal closeness to the Indigenous peoples,” Smith said.

Joseph Zoe looks toward the sky as he talks about his personal connection with the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site during a press conference along the shores of the sacred lake in Alberta on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Pope Francis is scheduled to make a pilgrimage to the water during his visit to the Canadian province. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

The Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site in Alberta on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Pope Francis is scheduled to make a pilgrimage to the water during his visit to the Canadian province. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Elmer Waniandy raises the crucifix as he leads his fellow parishioner into the rededicated and newly renovated Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples sanctuary, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. Pope Francis will meet with parishioners at Sacred Heart during his visit to the Canadian province. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Volunteer Corrine Potts cleans a statue of Saint Anne ahead of Pope Francis' visit to the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site in Alberta, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Anna Beaulieu ties orange ribbons to the handicap railing outside of Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples to symbolize the Indigenous children forced to attend and assimilate into residential schools in Canada, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. Pope Francis will meet with parishioners at Sacred Heart during his visit to the Canadian province. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Eugene Alexis plays the drum at the conclusion of the rededication ceremony for Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. In 2020, the church was damaged in a large fire and has now been renovated ahead of Pope Francis' visit to the Canadian province. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Elmer Waniandy wears both an orange and red piece of cloth on his shirt to symbolize the Indigenous children forced to attend and assimilate into residential schools as well as solidarity with the missing and murdered Indigenous women while at a rededication ceremony for Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. Pope Francis will meet with parishioners at Sacred Heart during his visit to the Canadian province. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Jordan Dumais, 3, stands with her mother while at the rededication ceremony of Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. In 2020, the church was damaged in a large fire and has now been renovated ahead of Pope Francis' visit to the Canadian province. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Indigenous parishioners participate in the rededication ceremony of Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. In 2020, the church was damaged in a large fire and has now been renovated ahead of Pope Francis' visit to the Canadian province. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Parishioners process into the newly renovated sanctuary of Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. In 2020, the church was damaged in a large fire and has now been rededicated and reopened for Pope Francis' visit to the Canadian province. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Edmonton Archbishop Richard Smith gives communion during the rededication ceremony and Sunday Mass at Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, July 17, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. In 2020, the church was damaged in a large fire and has now been renovated ahead of Pope Francis' visit to the Canadian province. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Church elder Fernie Marty gives ceremonial blessing to parishioners at Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. Marty is a survivor of a day school for Indigenous children, which had culturally repressive policies similar to that of residential schools. He has continued practicing his Catholic faith in conjunction with Indigenous ceremonies. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Parishioners stand to receive communion during the rededication ceremony and Sunday Mass at Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples on July 17, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. In 2020, the church was damaged in a large fire and has now been renovated ahead of Pope Francis' visit to the Canadian province. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Parishioners Kena Acevedo, center, smiles at a priest as she exits Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples at the conclusion of its rededication ceremony on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. In 2020, the church was damaged in a large fire and has now been renovated ahead of Pope Francis' visit to the Canadian province. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Clouds pass over the Montana First Nation band office in the prairie town of Maskwacis, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Pope Francis is scheduled to make a sweeping apology when he visits the small town for the abuses at a system designed to sever Native children from their tribal, family and religious bonds. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Rose Pipestem, a survivor of the Ermineskin residential school, sits for an interview on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Maskwacis, Alberta. Pipestem was placed in the residential school at three-years-old after her mother died. She doesn't have conscious memories of abuse at the school, but she said a classmate told her years later that a nun had beaten her until she bled. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

George Pipestem, a survivor of the Ermineskin residential school, sits in his living room on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Maskwacis, Alberta. He is not looking forward to Pope Francis' public apology, stating that those who committed the abuse should be the ones to apologies. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Items of the Montana First Nation sit in the council chambers on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Maskwacis, Alberta. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church remains on the former Ermineskin residential school property in Maskwacis, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Pope Francis will visit the former residential school site where he's scheduled to make a sweeping apology for the abuses at a system designed to sever Native children from their tribal, family and religious bonds. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church remains on the former Ermineskin residential school property in Maskwacis, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Pope Francis will visit the former residential school site where he's scheduled to make a sweeping apology for the abuses at a system designed to sever Native children from their tribal, family and religious bonds. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Flo Buffalo, a survivor of the Ermineskin residential school, stands for a portrait at the Montana First Nation band office on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Maskwacis, Alberta. To this day Buffalo refuses to drink milk due to the abuse she faced at the hands of nuns, who as she recalls, held her arms and forced sour milk into her mouth. Pope Francis will visit Maskwacis, where he's scheduled to make a sweeping apology for the abuses at a system designed to sever Native children from their tribal, family and religious bonds. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

The Ermineskin Junior and Senior High School sits where a residential school for Indigenous children once stood, in Maskwacis, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

The Rev. Gary Laboucane, left, shakes hands with Mary and Ken Kootenayoo, during a press conference at the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site in Alberta on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Pope Francis is scheduled to make a pilgrimage to the sacred lake during his visit to the Canadian province. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Edmonton Archbishop Richard Smith, center, and his fellow clergymen conclude the rededication ceremony and Sunday Mass at Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, July 17, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. In 2020, the church was damaged in a large fire and has now been renovated ahead of Pope Francis' visit to the Canadian province. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)