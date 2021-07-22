ajc logo
Indie Spirit Awards move away from Oscars weekend

By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
In a break from tradition, the Film Independent Spirit Awards are moving away from Oscars weekend

In a break from tradition, the Film Independent Spirit Awards are moving away from Oscars weekend. The 37th annual awards ceremony will now take place on Sunday, March 6, three weeks before the Academy Awards on March 27, the nonprofit organization Film Independent said Thursday.

The Spirit Awards have long been held on the Saturday before the Oscars as a casual, beachside, afternoon fete. While the show won’t be able to benefit from attendees already in town for the Oscars, it does mean the awards could now influence Oscars voting.

“The Spirit Awards have always championed diverse, unique, independent storytelling; shifting earlier in the awards season will allow us to shine an even brighter light on the films and shows we are excited to celebrate,” said Josh Welsh, President of Film Independent, in a statement.

The 2022 ceremony is also moving to an evening affair and will begin at 5 p.m. EST.

