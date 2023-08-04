India’s top court stays conviction of opposition leader for mocking the prime minister's surname

India’s top court has stayed the conviction of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for criminal defamation for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname
National & World News
49 minutes ago
X

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court on Friday stayed the criminal defamation conviction of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname — a conviction that disqualified him from being a member of parliament.

A fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his main challenger in 2024 polls, Gandhi was ousted from Parliament after his conviction by a magistrate's court in March.

Congress party spokesman Ajoy Kumar welcomed the Supreme Court order.

The defamation case involved comments Gandhi made in a 2019 election speech that were deemed to be insulting to Modi's surname. He was sentenced to two years in prison by a magistrate's court but the courts suspended his prison sentence in April.

The case was filed by Purnesh Modi, who is a member of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat state but is not related to the prime minister.

Gandhi's conviction was upheld by the Gujarat state High Court so he filed an appeal in the country’s Supreme Court last month.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Jamon Dumas-Johnson ‘disappointed in myself’ for reckless driving13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Security upped near Fulton courthouse as possible Trump indictment nears
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

McBath and Ossoff visit the Chattahoochee to tout river legislation
12h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

UPDATE
Person in critical condition after shooting at Clayton County motel
10h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

UPDATE
Person in critical condition after shooting at Clayton County motel
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta superintendent to step down at end of August
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Underwhelming U.S. team slumps into Women's World Cup knockout game against familiar foe
7m ago
Thailand train collision with pickup truck kills 8 people and injures 4, railway agency...
18m ago
Ethiopia's declaring a state of emergency in its Amhara region as local fighters clash...
26m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Journey through Black history: Nedra Rhone's weeklong tour in the South
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top