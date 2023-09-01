India's opposition parties team up to challenge Modi's Hindu nationalist party in 2024 elections

India’s splintered opposition parties have decided to contest the 2024 national elections in their bid to unseat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prevent his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party from achieving a third straight win
National & World News
By ASHOK SHARMA – Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
X

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s fractured opposition parties decided Friday to jointly contest the 2024 national elections in their bid to unseat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prevent his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party from achieving a third straight win.

The 26 opposition parties decided to work out seat-sharing arrangements in different states in "a collaborative spirit of give-and-take″ to avoid splitting votes in favor of Modi’s party.

India’s national elections are scheduled to be held around May next year.

Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi joined other key opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, Sitaram Yechury and Laloo Yadav, at a two-day meeting in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

Their goal would be to set up a direct fight by putting one contestant against a BJP candidate in each voting district.

The opposition parties formed the alliance in June, named the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Called INDIA for short, it is challenging Modi’s party on its economic record, rising unemployment and a host of other domestic problems.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress party president, said that at stake is the future of India’s multiparty democracy and secular foundations that have seen assaults from Modi’s Hindu nationalist government.

"Modi’s government is slowly taking the country toward a dictatorship,” Kharge told reporters after the meeting.

Sambit Patra a BJP spokesman, slammed the opposition parties’ meeting and said their alliance was only for pretending unity and they will end up fighting badly with each other during the 2024 elections.

Laloo Yadav, a former Bihar state chief minister, complained that the opposition leaders have been the targets of raids and investigations by federal agencies controlled by the Modi government.

Over a dozen of these instances have led to defections of opposition leaders to the BJP, which is sometimes followed by dropped charges or pressure otherwise being eased. The BJP denies its involvement in the cases.

Modi's rule has coincided with the economy recovering after the COVID-19 epidemic, rising unemployment, attacks by Hindu nationalists against the country's minorities, particularly Muslims, and a shrinking space for dissent and free media.

However, analysts say the opposition’s effort to oust Modi is a difficult task. He is by far India’s most popular leader, and his party directly controls 10 of the 28 states, is in coalition in four other states, and has more than 55% of Parliament’s lower house 543 seats.

Modi became India’s prime minister in 2014 and won a second term for his party in 2019 with an easy victory against a splintered opposition.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

AJC INVESTIGATION
Man who died in Fulton Jail pleaded for an end to violence, neglect2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. gets married, then makes baseball history
6h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Developer of $2B Forsyth project wants to be ‘ready’ for NHL team
43m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

A Georgia woman’s audacious plan: Build longest U.S. paved bike trail
4h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

A Georgia woman’s audacious plan: Build longest U.S. paved bike trail
4h ago

Credit: Austin Steele for the AJC

The Jolt: Dozens of Georgia mayors call for legislation to curb gun violence
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden wants an extra $4 billion for disaster relief, bringing the total request to $16...
5m ago
New general managers Darwitz and Sauvageau head list of Pro Women's Hockey League's six...
9m ago
Video of police fatally shooting a pregnant Black woman set to be released, Ohio...
10m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Dragon Con, Labor Day ‘Pig Out’ and more
19h ago
Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
22h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top