Nation & World News

India's Modi vows to boost social spending, make country into a manufacturing hub ahead of election

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to boost social spending, develop infrastructure and make India a global manufacturing hub as companies shift away from China
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, releases his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming national parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Standing from L to R with him are BJP's senior leaders Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Party President JP Nadda. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, releases his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming national parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Standing from L to R with him are BJP's senior leaders Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Party President JP Nadda. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
By ASHOK SHARMA – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday vowed to boost social spending, develop infrastructure and make India into a global manufacturing hub as companies shift away from China, as he unveiled his Hindu nationalist party's election strategy.

Modi hopes to return to power for a third five-year term. He and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled their promises in the world’s largest democracy days before the start of a multi-phase general election.

Modi promised to expand social programs introduced during his party’s 10-year rule, including millions of free homes for the poor, along with health care, cooking gas and free grain. His government has been paying 6,000 rupees ($73) a year to poor farmers.

He said his government’s policies have pulled 250 million people out of poverty since he came to power in 2014. India is the world’s most populous country with over 1.4 billion people. The BJP's president, J.P. Nadda, said less than 1% of Indian people now live in extreme poverty.

India holds its elections on different days in different parts of the country, stretching over weeks. Voting for the country's parliament will begin on April 19 and run until June 1, and results will be announced on June 4.

Most polls have predicted a victory for Modi and the BJP. But the opposition Congress Party argues that Modi has undermined India's democracy and favored the interests of the rich.

Modi has been campaigning extensively across the country, promising to expand India's economy to $5 trillion by 2027 from around $3.7 trillion. He also promises to put India on track to become a developed country by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of independence from British colonialists.

On Sunday, he said his party would develop India as a hub for the pharmaceutical, energy, semiconductor and tourism industries. He also said India will modernize its infrastructure, including its railways, airways, and waterways. And he said he will seek to increase jobs for young people and access to cheap loans for young entrepreneurs.

Modi is broadly popular in India, where he’s considered a champion of the country’s Hindu majority and has overseen rapid economic growth.

But critics say another term for the BJP could undermine India’s status as a secular, democratic nation, saying its 10 years in power have brought attacks by Hindu nationalists against the country’s minorities, particularly Muslims, and a shrinking space for dissent and free media.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, releases his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming national parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Standing from L to R with him are BJP's senior leaders Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Party President JP Nadda, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an event in which he released his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming national parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, releases his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming national parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Standing from L to R with him are BJP's senior leaders Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Party President JP Nadda, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, stands with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, center, at an event in which he released BJP's manifesto for the upcoming national parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar talks to a party colleague at an event organized to release their party's manifesto for the upcoming national parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Modi vowed to boost social spending, develop world-class infrastructure, and make India a global manufacturing hub as he unveiled his Hindu nationalist party's election manifesto on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives his Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto from BJP President JP Nadda, right, ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Modi vowed to boost social spending, develop world-class infrastructure, and make India a global manufacturing hub as he unveiled his Hindu nationalist party's election manifesto on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda speak during an event organized to release their party's manifesto for the upcoming national parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Modi vowed to boost social spending, develop world-class infrastructure, and make India a global manufacturing hub as he unveiled his Hindu nationalist party's election manifesto on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indian prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, talks to his cabinet colleagues Home Minister Amit Shah, left, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, right, listens to a speaker at an event organized to release their party's manifesto for the upcoming national parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Modi vowed to boost social spending, develop world-class infrastructure, and make India a global manufacturing hub as he unveiled his Hindu nationalist party's election manifesto on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indian prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, talks to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leaders and his cabinet colleague Home Minister Amit Shah, left, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an event organized to release their party's manifesto for the upcoming national parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Modi vowed to boost social spending, develop world-class infrastructure, and make India a global manufacturing hub as he unveiled his Hindu nationalist party's election manifesto on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indian prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, sits with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leaders and cabinet colleagues Home Minister Amit Shah, left, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President JP Nadda, right, at an event organized to release their party's manifesto for the upcoming national parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Modi vowed to boost social spending, develop world-class infrastructure, and make India a global manufacturing hub as he unveiled his Hindu nationalist party's election manifesto on Sunday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Drummers walk alongside a vehicle with hoardings showing portraits of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anirban Ganguly, during an election rally for the forthcoming national parliamentary election in Kolkata, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Drummers wearing shirts printed with a portrait of the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anirban Ganguly wait to play during an election rally for the forthcoming national parliamentary election in Kolkata, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anirban Ganguly, center, walks behind a banner showing portraits of Indian thinkers and freedom fighters during an election rally for the forthcoming national parliamentary election in Kolkata, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Women carry a banner that reads 'New Year 1431' as they walk in a procession celebrating the beginning of the Bengali New Year in Kolkata, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Rico Wade, Atlanta rap pioneer and Dungeon Family member, dies at 52

Credit: AP

Braves’ Chris Sale pitches well, but lets fifth inning get away in loss

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Atlanta consumer guru Clark Howard reflects on 100th Habitat for Humanity home

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former Sen. David Perdue tiptoes back onto the political stage

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former Sen. David Perdue tiptoes back onto the political stage

Credit: AP

‘He should be back stronger than ever’: Braves’ Spencer Strider is latest injured star
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Israel hails interception of drones and missiles in unprecedented attack by Iran
34m ago
Israel hails 'success' in blocking Iran's unprecedented attack. Biden now seeks...
43m ago
Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, gifts exclusive sneakers to LA Dodgers on Mamba Day...
54m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Cassie Wright

Check out these 8 new spots for outdoor dining around metro Atlanta
Team Swarm tops Team Wreck ‘Em in Georgia Tech spring football game
Tiger Woods suffers through worst round at the Masters