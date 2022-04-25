ajc logo
X

India's Modi touts development projects in visit to Kashmir

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Combined ShapeCaption
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

National & World News
By AIJAZ HUSSAIN, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir on Sunday for his first public event since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019.

Modi remotely inaugurated a tunnel and work on two hydropower projects before delivering a speech that was punctuated by his government's developmental achievements. He said that the territory was put on a path of unprecedented development since 2019 but made no political commitments to the region’s people, who have been without an elected local government for four years.

“Let me assure the youth of the valley that they will not face difficulties and tribulations that their parents and grandparents faced,” Modi said, referring to the Kashmir Valley, the heartland of anti-India sentiment. His speech was a part of a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day.

One of the power projects he laid foundation to on Sunday was first commissioned by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2013.

Tens of thousands of people and elected officials from local councils across the region assembled in Palli village near Jammu city for the speech, which was held amid amid tight security. The area visited by Modi generally welcomed the Indian government’s changes of Kashmir's status nearly three years ago.

Officials say the councils represent grassroots governance but its members have no legislative powers.

Government forces fanned out across Kashmir to thwart any violence. On Friday, two suspected militants and a paramilitary officer were killed in a gunfight some 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Palli.

Police chief Dilbag Singh said the slain militants were a “suicide squad from Pakistan” likely sent to sabotage Modi’s visit. He did not offer any evidence to back up his claim.

Modi's two previous visits after Kashmir's status was changed were to military camps to celebrate a Hindu festival with soldiers. I n 2019, Modi's government revoked the region's semi-autonomous status, annulled its separate constitution, split the area into two federal territories — Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir — and removed inherited protections on land and jobs amid unprecedented lockdown.

The region has remained on edge since, as authorities put in place a slew of new laws that critics and many residents fear could change majority-Muslim Kashmir's demographics.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both rivals claim the region in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Combined ShapeCaption
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, sits flanked by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Giriraj Singh at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is on left. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, sits flanked by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Giriraj Singh at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is on left. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, sits flanked by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Giriraj Singh at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is on left. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
People arrive to listen to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

People arrive to listen to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
People arrive to listen to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporters display masks of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they wait to listen to him speak at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Supporters display masks of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they wait to listen to him speak at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporters display masks of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they wait to listen to him speak at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, sits flanked by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Giriraj Singh at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is on left. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, sits flanked by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Giriraj Singh at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is on left. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, sits flanked by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Giriraj Singh at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is on left. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, lays the foundation of a hydroelectric project in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, lays the foundation of a hydroelectric project in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, lays the foundation of a hydroelectric project in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
People arrive to listen to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

People arrive to listen to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
People arrive to listen to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
People listen to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

People listen to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
People listen to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, right and Union Minister Jitendra Singh waves at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, right and Union Minister Jitendra Singh waves at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, right and Union Minister Jitendra Singh waves at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Combined ShapeCaption
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, India, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Credit: Channi Anand

Credit: Channi Anand

Editors' Picks
Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue sparred in the first debate of the Republican primary for governor on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at WSB-TV. (Photo: Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp, Perdue clash bitterly in first primary debate49m ago
Voter registrations signs line the route at a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Voter registration deadline looms for May 24 primary in Georgia
16h ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will wait until after the May 24 primaries to call in witnesses to testify about whether former President Donald Trump tried to illegally overturn election results in Georgia in 2020. (AJC and McClatchy File photos)

How can Trump fight Fulton’s election meddling probe?
A woman died after being shot at a recording studio in East Point, police say.

Police: Woman shot, killed at East Point recording studio
8h ago
A woman died after being shot at a recording studio in East Point, police say.

Police: Woman shot, killed at East Point recording studio
8h ago
“We Ready” rapper Archie Eversole shot, killed by his brother, DeKalb police say.

‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole’s brother, charged in his killing, denied bond
8h ago
The Latest
Supreme Court tackling case about praying football coach
3m ago
Ingram, Pelicans overwhelm Booker-less Suns to tie series
12m ago
Jon Stewart: Authoritarian governments a threat, not comedy
12m ago
Featured
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park is shown. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
17h ago
‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole’s brother, charged in his killing, denied bond
8h ago
Uncertainty in Atlanta amid Warner Bros. Discovery merger
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top