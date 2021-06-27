Indians OF Naylor injured in scary collision, Twins win 8-2

Played resumed after a 12-minute delay and Justin Garza relieved for his major league debut. Two batters later, Cruz hit his 434th career homer, tying him with Juan González and Andruw Jones for 47th on the all-time list.

Andrelton Simmons and Josh Donaldson also homered for Minnesota, which has won seven of nine games and won the series 2-1 against Cleveland after Saturday’s game was postponed due to rain.

J.A. Happ (4-3) bounced back with six strong innings. He allowed two runs on six hits, striking out seven. In his previous eight starts, covering 36 2/3 innings, he had surrendered 38 earned runs.

Minnesota native Sam Hentges (1-2) took the loss for Cleveland. He gave up six runs on six hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

The 6-foot-6 left-hander was a fourth-round draft pick by the Indians in 2014 out of Mounds View High School, approximately 12 miles northeast of Target Field.

René Rivera homered for Cleveland, which has lost five of eight.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (right thumb fracture) will start a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Tuesday and he’s scheduled to pitch two innings. He’s been out since fracturing the tip of his thumb on a chair while taking off his shirt on May 23. … Francona said C Roberto Pérez (Fourth finger fracture) and OF Franmil Reyes (left oblique strain) are feeling good on their rehab assignments with Triple-A Columbus. Francona said the team would re-evaluate Reyes’ status when it returns home following the trip from Minnesota.

Twins: RHP Michael Pineda will make a rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul this week as he recovers from right elbow inflammation. He threw a simulated game on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Eli Morgan (0-2, 10.32 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Detroit on Monday. Morgan will be making his fourth start of his rookie season after giving up four runs in five innings in a loss to the Chicago Cubs in his last outing. The Tigers are scheduled to start RHP Matt Manning (1-1, 3.38).

Twins: RHP Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85) starts Monday as Minnesota travels for a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Maeda hasn’t made it out of the sixth inning since April 7 but won his last start at Texas when he allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings. Chicago has RHP Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80) lined up opposite of Maeda.

Caption Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor (22) lies on the ground with a member from the Indians medical staff after colliding with teammate Ernie Clement to catch a ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs Credit: Stacy Bengs

Caption Minnesota Twins' pitcher J.A. Happ throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs Credit: Stacy Bengs

Caption Cleveland Indians' pitcher Sam Hentges throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs Credit: Stacy Bengs

Caption Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers (27) strikes out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs Credit: Stacy Bengs

Caption Cleveland Indians pitcher Sam Hentges (31 throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs Credit: Stacy Bengs