Indians' Francona underwent surgeries during health scare

After initially undergoing a surgery for a gastrointestinal issue that had bothered him for nearly a year, Francona thought he was recovering when some blood-clotting issues led to more operations and four days in ICU.

“It was kind of a rough time,” Francona said on a Zoom call from his home in Arizona. “For a couple weeks there I was not just away from the game, I was away from everything. It was getting a little hairy there.”

Francona feels much better and he intends to spend the next two months getting stronger so he he come back for an eight season with the Indians. With first-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr., the club made it to the postseaosn for the fourth time in five years before being knocked out in the wild-card round.

Francona, who has had both knees replaced as well as one of his hips, said he needs surgery on his other hip but not until he's healthier.

“I’d love for my quality of life to be a little bit better,” he said. “But I also don’t feel like going through the blood clots again. Limping’s better than being horizontal. The next seven weeks I’ve actually hired a guy that I’ve actually gone to for therapy before here on my last hip. He’s going to work with me on getting stronger and trying to put myself in a position where I can give myself the best chance to hold up for a long season.”

One of baseball's best managers, Francona, who won two World Series titles with Boston before coming to Cleveland in 2013, said not being around his staff and players was difficult during the pandemic-shortened seasoned.

He stayed in daily contact touch with Alomar and President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti, but it wasn't the same as being at the ballpark. From his downtown apartment, Francona watched the Indians on TV and his frustration only grew because the broadcast was a little behind.

It was really hard the night José Ramírez homered to clinch a playoff spot for Cleveland.

“I hear the fireworks (after the home run) because I’m two blocks away before I see the home run on TV,” he said with a smile. “As happy as I was, it also brought home the fact that I was two blocks away, but probably could have been 2,000 miles away for all I was helping.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports