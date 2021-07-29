Indians' Francona stepping down for physical health issues

First base coach and former Indians All-Star catcher Sandy Alomar filled in for Francona a year ago.

One of baseball's best and most popular managers, Francona is in his ninth season with Cleveland. He's had a winning record each year and he's just five wins from tying Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau (728) for the most wins in team history.

Francona led the Indians to the World Series in 2016, when the club lost in seven games to the Chicago Cubs. Cleveland hasn't won the title since 1948 — baseball's current longest drought.

The news on Francona continues a bumpy past week for the Indians, who have been overrun by injuries that have damaged their playoff hopes. Cleveland is 8 1/2 games behind the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central.

On Thursday, the Indians traded second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the White Sox, a signal that they've turned their focus toward improving their roster for the future.

Earlier this week, Francona missed two games with a nasty head cold he picked up on a recent road trip. Also, the Indians recently announced they're changing their name to Guardians in 2022, a decision that has angered many of their fans.

Following the announcement, Francona spoke passionately about his love for the organization. His father, Tito, played for the Indians from 1959-64.

Caption Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona speaks at a news conference, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday, effective at the end of the 2021 season. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak