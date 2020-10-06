Indians expect manager Terry Francona back for 2021 season

President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti said Tuesday that the 61-year Francona is back home in Arizona resting and recovering. Francona was hospitalized during the season after undergoing surgery for a gastrointestinal issue and then dealing with blood clotting complications.

Antonetti has been in daily contact with Francona, Cleveland's manager for the past eight seasons. The Indians have made the playoffs eight times since he came to the club in 2013.