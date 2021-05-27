Indians' Bieber has no-hitter through 6 against Tigers

The Indians lead Thursday's game 4-0. Bieber is trying to pitch the seventh no-hitter in the major leagues this season, which would tie for the most since 1900 and be one shy of the mark set in 1884. It would be Cleveland's first since Len Barker threw a perfect game on May 15, 1981.

The Indians have the longest current no-hitter drought in the majors, although Cleveland has been on the other end of two of them this season — by Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox and Wade Miley of the Cincinnati Reds.