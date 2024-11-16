Nation & World News
Indiana rewards Curt Cignetti for 10-0 season with new 8-year contract

Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti has been rewarded for a historic season with a new eight-year contract worth an annual average of $8 million
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti watches from the sideline as his team plays Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti watches from the sideline as his team plays Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
34 minutes ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti has been rewarded for a historic season with a new eight-year contract worth an annual average of $8 million, university officials announced Saturday. The contract, which runs through 2032, includes an $1 million retention bonus.

University officials made the announcement during the Hoosiers' second bye week.

No. 5 Indiana (10-0) has recorded double-digit victories for the first time in school history and its No. 5 ranking by the College Football Playoff committee puts the Hoosiers in position to host a postseason game.

They also have produced the most lopsided victory in school history and matched the largest margin of a victory in a Big Ten game this season under the first-year coach. Cignetti, 60, has won more games this season than Indiana won in the previous three combined (nine) and has Indiana in contention to play for its first Big Ten title since 1967.

The Hoosiers visit No. 2 Ohio State next weekend, a venue where they have not won since 1998.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, left, and Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith, right, shake hands following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Washington, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti celebrates as he leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

