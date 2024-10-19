Nation & World News

Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke sits out second half against Nebraska with a hand injury

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke missed the second half of the 16th-ranked Hoosiers game against Nebraska on with an injury to his right hand
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) looks to pass against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) looks to pass against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
1 hour ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke missed the second half of the 16th-ranked Hoosiers game against Nebraska on Saturday with an injury to his right hand.

Rourke was 17 of 21 for 189 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt. Tayven Jackson took over for Rourke, who was on the sideline in street clothes after halftime.

Rourke went into the game with the highest quarterback rating in the country. He was completing 74% of his passes for 292 yards per game with 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 16 Indiana routs Nebraska 56-7 to stay unbeaten; Rourke injures hand and misses 2nd...17m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brooks County upends Clinch County, top-ranked Irwin rolls, Region 2 powers set for...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

QB Zach Pyron is making first start since 2022 for Georgia Tech against No. 12 Notre Dame1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Becht, Hansen lead No. 11 Iowa State over West Virginia 28-16 for first 6-0 start since...
The Latest
A drone targets the Israeli prime minister's house during new barrages with Hezbollah9m ago
Singer Zayn postpones US tour after the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne11m ago
No. 16 Indiana routs Nebraska 56-7 to stay unbeaten; Rourke injures hand and misses 2nd...17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT