Indiana Pacers trade Buddy Hield to 76ers, AP source says

Sixers president Daryl Morey made the moves hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline with the Sixers tumbling down the East standings without injured All-Star Joel Embiid.

The 76ers are 4-12 without Embiid and will be without the reigning MVP for at least month — if not much longer — following knee surgery this week.

Hield will earn $19.2 million this season in the final year of a four-year contract. He averaged just 12 points this year in 52 games with the Pacers. He is a career 40% 3-point shooter. Hield made just 28 starts this year but should see an expanded role on a Sixers team hit hard by injuries and illness.

The Sixers have lost seven of eight games.

Hield has been one of the top 3-point shooters in the NBA for years in both volume and makes. He hit at least 260 in four straight seasons with the Sacramento Kings and made a career-high 288 last season with the Pacers.

The Sixers are shooting just 31% from 3-point range this season and can only hope Hield provides not only a viable outside option down the stretch but can take some of the pressure off All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, who has struggled in Embiid's absence.

Maxey has a combined 50 points in three games since he scored a career-best 51 last week against the Utah Jazz.

