Nation & World News

Indiana Jones' iconic felt fedora fetches $630,000 at auction

A film memorabilia company says the brown felt fedora worn by actor Harrison Ford in the second installment of the Indiana Jones movies has sold for $630,000 at auction
FILE - U.S. film actor and producer Harrison Ford arrives to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zurich Film Festival in Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 4, 2013. (Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - U.S. film actor and producer Harrison Ford arrives to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zurich Film Festival in Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 4, 2013. (Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP)
10 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brown felt fedora worn by actor Harrison Ford in the second installment of the Indiana Jones movies sold for $630,000 at auction, film and TV memorabilia company Propstore announced Friday.

The hat featured in 1984's “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” was expected to fetch between $250,000 and $500,000, according to the item's online description.

The fedora comes from the personal collection of the late stunt performer Dean Ferrandini, who also wore it while standing in for Ford as Jones, the dashing archaeologist who really hates snakes.

Keeping the fedora in place during filming was an “ongoing challenge,” Propstore's expert said in the online description, and foam pieces were inserted to make it fit more snugly.

Created by the Herbert Johnson Hat Company in London, it is made of sable-colored rabbit felt.

Other items sold include an Imperial scout trooper's white “biker scout” helmet from 1983's “Return of the Jedi,” which went for $315,000, and a ghost costume worn by stars in the 1996 movie “Scream,” which sold for $270,900,

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” also featured Kate Capshaw as nightclub singer Willie Scott and Ke Huy Quan as Short Round.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett, Miley Cyrus and more honored as Disney Legends in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US wholesale inflation cooled in July in sign that price pressures are continuing to ease
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Why Trump's and Harris' proposals to end federal taxes on tips would be difficult to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natalia Williams

3 treats that will get your dog’s tail wagging
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Possible work stoppage at Canada's two largest railroads could disrupt US supply chain...8m ago
Trump zigzags between economic remarks and personal insults at rally in critical...22m ago
Venezuelans in Caracas and across the world demonstrate to defend opposition’s victory...24m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement