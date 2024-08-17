Indiana Jones' iconic felt fedora fetches $630,000 at auction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brown felt fedora worn by actor Harrison Ford in the second installment of the Indiana Jones movies sold for $630,000 at auction, film and TV memorabilia company Propstore announced Friday.

The hat featured in 1984's “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” was expected to fetch between $250,000 and $500,000, according to the item's online description.

The fedora comes from the personal collection of the late stunt performer Dean Ferrandini, who also wore it while standing in for Ford as Jones, the dashing archaeologist who really hates snakes.