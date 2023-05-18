BreakingNews
One in custody after SWAT standoff in Clayton County
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' debuts Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival

By JAKE COYLE, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CANNES, France (AP) — Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford will swing into Cannes on Thursday for the world premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in one of the most anticipated events of the French Riviera festival.

Ford, 80, who has said "Dial of Destiny" will be his last performance as the character, is also set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or from the Cannes Film Festival. Last year, Cannes feted "Top Gun Maverick" and Tom Cruise in a similar manner.

It's not the first “Indiana Jones” film to premiere in Cannes. The fourth installment, “Indiana and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” launched at the 2008 edition of the festival. Critics and fans alike dismissed “Crystal Skull” as a misjudged sequel, though it still made $790 million worldwide.

This time, “Dial of Destiny” is hoping to make a similar if not larger global impact without its famous filmmakers. The new film, which the Walt Disney Co. will release June 30 in the U.S., is the first “Indiana” film not directed by Steven Spielberg or with a story credit to George Lucas. Instead, James Mangold ("Ford vs. Ferrari," “Logan”) takes the reins for a film co-starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen.

