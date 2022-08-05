Indiana funeral set for congresswoman killed in crash

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Granger Community Church, Palmer Funeral Homes said on its website. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from noon until 7 p.m.

Walorski, who was 58, was in an SUV with two members of her staff on Wednesday when it crossed the median of a northern Indiana highway for unknown reasons and collided with an oncoming vehicle near the town of Wakarusa, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.