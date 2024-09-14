Nation & World News

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark breaks the WNBA’s single-season record for assists

It was another record-breaking night for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) goes to the basket against Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) goes to the basket against Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
38 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — It was another record-breaking night for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

The rookie guard set the WNBA's single-season record for assists Friday night. She had 18 points — all in the second half — nine assists and eight rebounds in a 78-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The 22-year-old Clark is up to 321 assists in her first year in the WNBA, breaking the mark of 316 set last season by Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun. The Fever (19-19) have two games left in the regular season, against Dallas on Sunday and Washington on Thursday.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft out of Iowa, is averaging 19.1 points and a league-high 8.4 assists. She also is averaging 5.8 rebounds.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A’ja Wilson becomes the WNBA’s single-season scoring leader, Aces beat Fever for 14th...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese out for the rest of the WNBA season due to a wrist injury
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

WNBA star Angel Reese says she’s out for the rest of the season due to injury
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Napheesa Collier scores 26 and Lynx overcome Caitlin Clark's 25-point night for 99-88 win...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dogs bring loads of joy but also perils on a leash9m ago
Arizona's 1864 abortion ban is officially off the books12m ago
Tree-hugging Patton Kizzire takes lead at Silverado in FedEx Cup Fall opener28m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia
Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Find just how many TV campaign ads ran on day of the Harris, Trump debate