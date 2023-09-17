Indiana attorney general sues hospital system over privacy of Ohio girl who traveled for abortion

Indiana’s attorney general has sued the state’s largest hospital system, claiming it violated patient privacy laws when a doctor publicly shared the story of an Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
33 minutes ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's attorney general has sued the state's largest hospital system, claiming it violated patient privacy laws when a doctor publicly shared the story of an Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Indianapolis federal court, marked Attorney General Todd Rokita's latest attempt to seek disciplinary legal action against Dr. Caitlin Bernard. The doctor's account of a 10-year-old rape victim traveling to Indiana to receive abortion drugs became a flashpoint in the abortion debate days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

Rokita, a Republican, is stridently anti-abortion and Indiana was the first state to approve abortion restrictions after the court's decision. The near-total abortion ban recently took effect after legal battles.

“Neither the 10-year-old nor her mother gave the doctor authorization to speak to the media about their case,” the lawsuit stated. “Rather than protecting the patient, the hospital chose to protect the doctor, and itself.”

The lawsuit named Indiana University Health and IU Healthcare Associates. It alleged the hospital system violated HIPPA, the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and a state law for not protecting the patient’s information.

Indiana's medical licensing board reprimanded Bernard in May, saying she didn't abide by privacy laws by talking publicly about the girl's treatment. It was far short of the medical license suspension that Rokita's office sought.

Still, the board's decision received widespread criticism from medical groups and others who called it a move to intimidate doctors.

Hospital system officials have argued that Bernard didn’t violate privacy laws.

“We continue to be disappointed the Indiana Attorney General’s office persists in putting the state’s limited resources toward this matter,” IU Health said in a statement. “We will respond directly to the AG’s office on the filing.”

In July, a 28-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the child's rape.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Abrams supports putting Atlanta’s training center to a vote1h ago

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

UPDATE
Police: Man arrested after Sandy Springs shooting death in nightclub
2h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull/WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: An I-285 crash unlike any many have seen
6h ago

Credit: AP

Pitch in 2024 or retire? Here’s how Braves’ Charlie Morton weighs it all in his head
21m ago

Credit: AP

Pitch in 2024 or retire? Here’s how Braves’ Charlie Morton weighs it all in his head
21m ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

NEW PHOTOS: Music Midtown day 2 gets some mud and plenty of Billie Eilish
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Minnesota man acquitted of killing 3 people, wounding 2 others in case that turned alibi...
7m ago
Ryan Fox rallies to win European tour's top event at Wentworth
25m ago
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
27m ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
Saving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top