BreakingNews
Feds asked to investigate multi-state ‘plot’ to copy election software
ajc logo
X

Indiana appealing 2nd court decision blocking abortion ban

National & World News
By TOM DAVIES, Associated Press
52 minutes ago
A second legal challenge that has blocked Indiana’s abortion ban from being enforced could also be headed to the state Supreme Court

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A second legal challenge that has blocked Indiana’s abortion ban from being enforced could also be headed to the state Supreme Court.

The Indiana attorney general's office asked the state's highest court to review a county judge's Dec. 2 ruling that the abortion ban adopted in August by the Republican-dominated Legislature violates the state's 2015 religious freedom law signed by GOP then-Gov. Mike Pence.

The office argued in a court filing Friday that the Supreme Court should take over the case, bypassing the typical intermediate step of the state appeals court. The court has already done that with another judge's ruling issued in September that the ban violates the Indiana Constitution's protections of individual rights. The court is scheduled to hear arguments in that case on Jan. 19.

The latest filing from Republican state Attorney General Todd Rokita's office said only that the Indiana Supreme Court can provide a final answer on the “gravely important question of whether Indiana’s statutory protection of religious exercise” restricts the Legislature's authority to limit abortions.

“Requiring the parties to go through the normal appeals process would only delay final resolution of issues likely headed to this Court anyway,” the attorney general office’s filing said.

Marion County Judge Heather Welch on Dec. 2 sided with five residents who hold Jewish, Muslim and spiritual faiths and who argued that the ban would violate their religious rights on when they believe abortion is acceptable.

“The undisputed evidence establishes that the Plaintiffs do not share the State’s belief that life begins at fertilization or that abortion constitutes the intentional taking of a human life,” Welch wrote.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which filed the lawsuit, did not immediately reply to a request for comment Tuesday on the attorney general office's action.

Indiana faced a widespread national backlash and threats of business boycotts after Pence signed the GOP-backed religious freedom law, which critics argued allowed discrimination against gay people.

Indiana became the first state to enact tighter abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal protections by overturning Roe v. Wade in June. The state ban includes exceptions allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest, before 10 weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

Court orders have allowed abortions to continue under previous Indiana laws generally prohibiting abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy and tightly restricting it after the 13th week.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Department of Corrections

Coworkers stunned after Gwinnett correctional officer gunned down in parking lot1h ago

Credit: TNS

Authorities, activists clashing again at Atlanta training center site
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech reels in Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane from transfer portal
4h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Social media reacts to death of Mike Leach at 61
19m ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Social media reacts to death of Mike Leach at 61
19m ago

Credit: Family photo

‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Pasamonte

Music, exercise, gray hair: Pandemic practices that live on
9m ago
Live updates | Argentina-Croatia in the World Cup semifinals
10m ago
Ukraine: Doctors from occupied city open hospital in Kyiv
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
7h ago
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
19m ago
Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the Sean Murphy-William Contreras trade
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top