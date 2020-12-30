Indiana AG: No charges recommended in fetal remains case

Those 2,411 fetal remains were buried in February at a South Bend, Indiana, cemetery in a donated plot during a mass burial ceremony where Hill said their discovery was "horrifying to anyone with normal sensibilities."

“We hope the results of our investigation provide much-needed closure to everyone who has been impacted by this gruesome case," according to Wednesday's statement from Hill, a Republican who leaves office in January.

Klopfer had performed tens of thousands of abortions over 40 years, mainly in Indiana and often as the only abortion doctor serving South Bend, Gary and Fort Wayne. He was a reviled figure among anti-abortion activists, who held weekly demonstrations outside his clinics, sometimes blocking entryways.

Wednesday's final report from the attorney’s general’s office said the office will retain more than 35,000 patient records found at Klopfer's clinics and other sites until 2024, at which point they will be destroyed. Another 84,000 older patient records that dated from 1977 to 2012 have already been destroyed.