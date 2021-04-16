Indian vaccine maker asks US to ease export curbs

Serum Institute of India paused exports to COVAX after a devastating surge of infections in India resulted in increased domestic demand.

Over 200,000 new infections were detected in the past 24 hours and major cities, like Mumbai and New Delhi, are under virus restrictions. Hospitals are overwhelmed and authorities are scrambling to try and vaccinate enough people to slow down the spread. But in doing so, India relies heavily on AstraZeneca shots made by Serum Institute of India.

Poonawalla had said the unavailability of the raw materials, such as the specific medium needed to grow microorganisms, would prevent Serum Institute from scaling up the production of the vaccine developed by Novavax.

The company had been planning to make up to 40 million shots of the vaccine monthly.

Ramping up the production of this shot could also help India. Novavax has applied for authorization of the vaccine to regulators in Europe, the U.S. and the World Health Organization. If approved, India would be able to use the shot under new regulations that make it easier to greenlight vaccines that have received the nod by the U.K., the U.S., Europe, Japan or WHO.

