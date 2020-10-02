Indian police detain key opposition leaders protesting rape

The two leaders were driven back to New Delhi by police and freed later Thursday.

Also Thursday, several dozen students held protests in the Indian capital and in the southern Indian city of Hyderbad demanding protection for women.

On the campus of Delhi University, students burned an effigy of Yogi Adityanath, the top elected official of Uttar Pradesh state, before being taken away by police. The protest in Hydrabad was organized by the Students Federation of India.

The victim, who belonged to the Dalit community, was allegedly raped by four men on Sept. 14 in Hathras district. The woman’s family told local media that they found her naked, bleeding and paralyzed with a split tongue and a broken spine in a field outside their home, and that she had identified her assailants. She died two weeks later, on Tuesday, after battling serious injuries in a hospital in New Delhi.

A police officer, Prakash Kumar, said the woman was attacked while working on a farm and there were injuries to her genitals.

Police said four men, all from an upper caste, have been arrested.

Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” and at the bottom of India’s unforgiving Hindu caste hierarchy — are victims of thousands of attacks each year. According to human rights organizations, Dalit women are particularly vulnerable to caste-based discrimination and sexual violence.

In India, rape and sexual violence have been under the spotlight since the 2012 gang rape and killing of a 23-year-old student on a New Delhi bus. The attack galvanized massive protests and inspired lawmakers to order the creation of fast-track courts dedicated to rape cases and stiffen penalties for those convicted of the crime.

India’s opposition Congress party leaders, Rahul Gandhi, center and his sister Priyanka Gandhi stand after they are stopped by police on a highway in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh state, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Indian police detained the leaders after preventing them from visiting a village where a 19-year-old woman from India's lowest caste was gang raped last month and later died in a hospital. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi) Credit: Dinesh Joshi Credit: Dinesh Joshi

India’s opposition Congress party leaders, Rahul Gandhi, center and his sister Priyanka Gandhi pause after they are stopped by police on a highway in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh state, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Indian police detained the leaders after preventing them from visiting a village where a 19-year-old woman from India's lowest caste was gang raped last month and later died in a hospital. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi) Credit: Dinesh Joshi Credit: Dinesh Joshi

A woman reacts as police detain activists protesting against gang rape and killing of a woman in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh during a protest in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The gang rape and killing of the woman from the lowest rung of India's caste system has sparked outrage across the country with several politicians and activists demanding justice and protesters rallying on the streets. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

India's opposition Congress party supporters protesting against gang rape and killing of a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district hold onto each other as Indian policemen try to detain them in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The gang rape and killing of the woman from the lowest rung of India's caste system has sparked outrage across the country with several politicians and activists demanding justice and protesters rallying on the streets. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Student activists shout slogans while burning an effigy of Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a protest against the gang rape and killing of a teenager, in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The gang rape and death of a woman from the lowest rung of India’s caste system sparked outrage across the country on Wednesday, with several politicians and activists demanding justice and protesters rallying in the streets. The attack of the 19-year-old is the latest gruesome case of sexual violence against women to rile India, where reports of rape are hauntingly familiar. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

Student activists shout slogans while burning an effigy of Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a protest against the gang rape and killing of a teenager, in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The gang rape and death of a woman from the lowest rung of India’s caste system sparked outrage across the country on Wednesday, with several politicians and activists demanding justice and protesters rallying in the streets. The attack of the 19-year-old is the latest gruesome case of sexual violence against women to rile India, where reports of rape are hauntingly familiar. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

Activists burn a portrait of Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a protest against the gang rape and killing of a teenager, in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The gang rape and death of a woman from the lowest rung of India’s caste system sparked outrage across the country on Wednesday, with several politicians and activists demanding justice and protesters rallying in the streets. The attack of the 19-year-old is the latest gruesome case of sexual violence against women to rile India, where reports of rape are hauntingly familiar. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

Activists protesting against gang rape and killing of a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district beat an effigy of Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The gang rape and killing of the woman from the lowest rung of India's caste system has sparked outrage across the country with several politicians and activists demanding justice and protesters rallying on the streets. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

Activists protesting against gang rape and killing of a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district shout slogans and beat an effigy of Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The gang rape and killing of the woman from the lowest rung of India's caste system has sparked outrage across the country with several politicians and activists demanding justice and protesters rallying on the streets. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

People protesting against gang rape and killing of a woman in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, hold placards in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The gang rape and killing of the woman from the lowest rung of India's caste system has sparked outrage across the country with several politicians and activists demanding justice and protesters rallying on the streets. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Credit: Aijaz Rahi Credit: Aijaz Rahi