X

Indian no-frills air carrier Go First files for bankruptcy

National & World News
1 hour ago
Thousands of travelers have been stranded after no-frills Indian air carrier Go First filed for bankruptcy and suspended its flights for three days, starting Wednesday

NEW DELHI (AP) — No-frills Indian air carrier Go First filed for bankruptcy and suspended its flights for three days starting Wednesday, causing hardships for thousands of fliers.

A statement on the carrier’s website on Tuesday said the cancellations were caused by operational reasons. "A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly,” the statement said.

In a message to employees on Tuesday, airline chief Kaushik Khona said Pratt & Whitney had failed to supply it with replacements for faulty aircraft engines, the Press Trust of India news agency said. Pratt and Whitney, an American aerospace manufacturer with global operations, had no immediate comment.

Khona said the carrier was doing everything possible to navigate the situation with utmost care and concern for all staff.

Go First had an average of 30,000 daily domestic flyers in March, so the disruption in flights is expected to affect about 90,000 passengers, media reports said.

The airline is owned by India’s Wadia group.

India’s Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindi said the government was helping the beleaguered airline.

“Go First has been faced with critical supply chain issues with regard to its engines. The government has been assisting the airline in every possible manner,” he said.

The Indian Express daily said the company's trouble with engines has forced it to ground half of its fleet of about 60 aircraft.

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison16h ago

Police: 3 women, 5-year-old stabbed in Union City
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Clayton County, developer go separate ways on business incubator project
39m ago

Credit: Patricia Murphy

MURPHY: America is going broke, let Washington make a deal
39m ago

Credit: Patricia Murphy

MURPHY: America is going broke, let Washington make a deal
39m ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Economic analysis shows ‘best case’ scenario for possible NHL arena
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz
9m ago
CVS chops 2023 forecast after strong first quarter
13m ago
UN denounces Taliban intimidation, attacks on Afghan media
17m ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
15h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top