Indian navy recovers 26 bodies from barge that sank in storm

The weather has improved, and the search operation for those who are missing has intensified, navy Cmdr. Alok Anand said, adding that some of the survivors had received minor injuries.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw the damage caused by the cyclone by flying over the worst-hit areas and later met with state officials in Ahmedabad, a key city in western Gujarat state.

“Government is working closely with all the states affected by the cyclone,” he tweeted.

The Hindu newspaper reported that more than 16,000 houses were damaged in Gujarat state, while thousands of trees and electric poles were uprooted by the force of the wind.

A survivor told the New Delhi Television news channel that he jumped into the sea with his life jacket and was later picked up by the navy.

In another operation, a navy helicopter rescued 35 crew members of another barge, which ran aground north of Mumbai, a government statement said.

Both barges were working for Oil and Natural Gas Corp., the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India.

The company said the barges were carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling and their anchors gave away during the storm. India’s biggest offshore oil rigs are located off Mumbai.

Navy helicopters also provided food and water to nearly 300 crew members of a support station and drilling ship that were being towed back to Mumbai by the company's support vessels, the statement said.

The storm has weakened into a depression centered over the south of Rajasthan state and adjoining Gujarat region, the Indian Meteorological Department said Wednesday.

In neighboring Nepal, authorities asked mountaineers to descend from high altitudes because the storm might bring severe weather.

Hundreds of climbers, guides and staff are trying to climb mountains in Nepal this month, when weather is usually the most favorable in the high altitudes. Nepal has eight of the world's 14 highest peaks, including Mount Everest.

Nepal's Department of Tourism on Tuesday asked climbers and outfitting agencies to monitor the weather and stay safe.

In 2014, snowstorms and avalanches triggered by a cyclone in India killed 43 people in Nepal’s mountains in the worst hiking disaster in the Himalayan nation.

The snowstorms were believed to be whipped up by the tail end of a cyclone that hit the Indian coast a few days earlier.

The blizzards swept through the popular Annapurna trekking route, and hikers were caught off-guard when the weather changed quickly.

___

Associated Press writer Binaj Gurubacharya in Kathmandu, Nepal, contributed to this report.

A man rescued by the Indian navy from a barge that sank in the Arabian sea and brought by Indian naval ship INS Kochi reacts as he sits inside a vehicle in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The barge carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

People rescued by the Indian navy from a barge that sank in the Arabian sea walk out from Indian naval ship INS Kochi in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The barge carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

People rescued by the Indian navy from a barge that sank in the Arabian sea walk out from Indian naval ship INS Kochi in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The barge carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

People rescued by the Indian navy from a barge that sank in the Arabian sea walk out from Indian naval ship INS Kochi in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The barge carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

People rescued by the Indian navy from a barge that sank in the Arabian sea walk out from Indian naval ship INS Kochi in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The barge carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

A man rescued by the Indian navy from a barge that sank in the Arabian sea and brought by Indian naval ship INS Kochi looks on as he sits inside a vehicle in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The barge carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade