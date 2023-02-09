Indian government asks people to hug cows on Valentine's Day

The Hindu nationalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing a Hindu agenda, seeking supremacy of the religion at the expense of a secular nation known for its diversity. Hindus comprise nearly 80% of its nearly 1.4 billion people. Muslims account for 14%, while Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains account for most of the remaining 6%.

The cow has long been embedded in the Hindu psyche and is deeply respected by many similar to one’s mother. Most states in India have banned cow slaughter. The animal welfare board's appeal asks people to go out and physically hug cows on Feb. 14.

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst, said the message is "absolutely crazy. It defies logic."

“The unfortunate part is this has now official sanction," he added. "This shows an eraser of one more line between the state and religion, which is very depressing. Now the state is doing what political and religious groups have been campaigning to do.”