ajc logo
X

Indian government approves new emissions targets

FILE- Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant at Hehal village near Ranchi, India, in eastern state of Jharkhand, Sept. 26, 2021. Nine months after India announced its target of “net zero” emissions by 2070 at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, the country’s federal cabinet finally approved it on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE- Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant at Hehal village near Ranchi, India, in eastern state of Jharkhand, Sept. 26, 2021. Nine months after India announced its target of “net zero” emissions by 2070 at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, the country’s federal cabinet finally approved it on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)

National & World News
By SIBI ARASU, Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Nine months after India announced its target of “net zero” emissions by 2070 at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, the country’s federal cabinet finally approved a new climate plan on Wednesday

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Nine months after India announced its target of “net zero” emissions by 2070 at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, the country’s federal cabinet finally approved a new climate plan on Wednesday.

The new goals will be submitted to the U.N.'s climate agency as part of an international agreement where nations publish how they intend to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, known as nationally determined contributions. The U.S. hopes to achieve “net zero” by 2050, and China by 2060.

The approval comes as India is preparing to celebrate 75 years of independence on Aug. 15 and with just three months left before the next climate conference.

When India's plans were originally announced in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that India would increase its current capacity for non-fossil fuel electricity, with energy from clean sources able meet half of the country's needs. India's greener power generation has already passed 41%.

The emissions goals that India’s federal cabinet ultimately approved are largely in line with Modi’s announcement.

India now stands committed to reducing the emissions caused by activities for the nation’s economic growth by 45% by the year 2030 from 2005 levels, according to the new targets. The nation will also aim to achieve about 50% of its energy requirements from non-fossil fuel-based energy sources by the year 2030, and promote a federal government program that encourages people to make green lifestyle changes.

Vaibhav Chaturvedi, an economist at the New Delhi-based Council on Energy, Environment and Water, called the approval a “significant step” towards India's climate aims.

The U.N.’s climate agency had set a deadline of July 31, 2021, for various nations to update their targets that were initially announced after the climate conference in Paris in 2015. India was not the only laggard nation, as China and dozens of others had also failed to meet the target date.

Indian officials say that the delay was a reflection of the peculiar challenges facing the country: On the one hand what it does has an outsized impact on the world’s climate goals as it's a nation with quickly-growing energy needs, on the other it feels that it's often unfairly asked to prioritize climate goals over its developmental needs.

“India’s updated climate action plan comes in a context where Europe and most developed countries are going for more drilling of oil and gas,” said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at the Climate Action Network International.

“The delay in updating the targets could have been avoided though. If they had announced these targets a few months earlier, it might have inspired other countries to act faster and more decisively on climate change," he added.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal3h ago
Accused of cowardice, Walker says he’ll participate in a Senate debate
14h ago
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
2h ago
New Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is ‘happy to be here’
1h ago
New Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is ‘happy to be here’
1h ago
'Guard cat' credited with preventing would-be robbery
19h ago
The Latest
US stocks rise as more big companies report solid earnings
12m ago
Pelosi tells Taiwan US commitment to democracy is 'ironclad'
13m ago
Brooke Eden learned to love herself after falling in love
16m ago
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
12h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top