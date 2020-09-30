Indian court acquits all accused in razing of Babri mosque

The verdict follows a ruling by India’s Supreme Court last November favoring the building of a Hindu temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya. Hindus believe the god Ram was born at the site and claim Muslim Emperor Babur built a mosque on top of a temple there.

But the court ruled the demolition of the Babri Masjid was in violation of law and ordered the trial in the mosque demolition case be held separately.

On December 6, 1992, tens of thousands of Hindus who had gathered for a rally near the site climbed the mosque and demolished it with axes and hammers.

The accused included Lal Krishna Advani, 92, a co-founder of the BJP who had served as the deputy prime minister in 2002-04 under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Others included two former government ministers, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Uma Bharti, as well as Kalyan Singh, 88, who was the top elected BJP leader of Uttar Pradesh state when the mosque was demolished.

In November last year, the Supreme Court ordered the entire disputed land of area of 2.77 acres (1.1 hectares) to be allocated to Hindus for the construction of a temple while 5 acres (2 hectares) at another location be allocated for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.

Acharya Dharmendra Dev, an accused in the 1992 attack and demolition of a 16th century mosque, leaves for a court in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. An Indian court on Wednesday will deliver the judgement in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Among the accused are four senior leaders of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, accused of making inflammatory speeches that incited thousands of their followers who had camped out in Ayodhya ahead of the attack on the mosque. The demolition sparked Hindu-Muslim violence that left some 2,000 people dead. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

