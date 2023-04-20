X

Indian climber who fell into deep Annapurna crevasse rescued

20 minutes ago
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An Indian climber who fell into a 300-meter (980-foot) crevasse on Mount Annapurna on Monday was rescued Thursday but his condition is unknown, an expedition organizer in Nepal's capital said.

Several rescue attempts were made after Anurag Maloo fell on the world’s 10th highest mountain. When he was finally rescued, he was flown to a hospital in the resort town of Pokhara, Thaneswar Guragai of Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks said.

He was being treated at the hospital, but his condition was still unknown.

Also on Monday on the same mountain, an Irish climber Noel Hanna had died and another Indian climber Baljeet Kaur became ill but miraculously survived even after spending the night in harsh conditions and without the aid of supplement bottled oxygen.

The spring mountaineering season has just begun in Nepal and hundreds of foreigners and local guides have begun climbing the world's highest peaks.

On Mount Everest, three Sherpa guides have been missing since last week, when they fell into a crevasse on a treacherous section just above base camp on the world’s highest mountain. The crevasse is estimated to be about 50 meters (160 feet) deep.

