Indian and Pakistan troops swap intense artillery fire overnight

A resident inspects his house damaged by Pakistani artillery shelling in Poonch, along the Line of Control, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)


By AIJAZ HUSSAIN, MUNIR AHMED, SHEIKH SAALIQ and RAJESH ROY – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged heavy volleys of shells and gunfire across their frontier in Kashmir overnight, killing at least five civilians amid a growing military standoff that erupted following an attack on tourists in the India-controlled portion of the disputed region.

In Pakistan, an unusually intense night of artillery exchanges left at least four civilians dead and wounded 12 others in areas near the Line of Control that divides Kashmir, local police official Adeel Ahmad said. People in border towns said the firing continued well into Friday morning.

“We’re used to hearing exchange of fire between Pakistan and India at the Line of Control, but last night was different,” said Mohammad Shakil, who lives near the frontier in Chakothi sector.

In India, military officials said Pakistani troops barraged their posts overnight with artillery, mortars and gunfire at multiple locations. They said Indian soldiers responded, triggering fierce exchanges until early dawn.

A woman was killed and two other civilians were injured in Uri sector, police said, taking the civilian death toll in India to 17 since Wednesday.

Rivals exchange strikes and allegations

Tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals have soared since an attack on a popular tourist site in India-controlled Kashmir left 26 civilians dead, mostly Hindu Indian tourists, on April 22. New Delhi has blamed Pakistan for backing the attack, an accusation Islamabad rejects.

On Wednesday, India conducted airstrikes on several sites in Pakistani territory it described as militant-related, kiling 31 civilians according to Pakistani officials. Pakistan said it shot down five Indian fighter jets.

On Thursday, both countries reported drone attacks that the other swiftly denied. These incidents could not be independently confirmed.

India orders X to block thousands of accounts

Meanwhile, social platform X in a statement on Thursday said the Indian government had ordered it to block users in the country from accessing more than 8,000 accounts, including a number of “international news organizations and other prominent users.”

The social platform did not release the list of accounts it was blocking in India, but said the order “amounts to censorship of existing and future content, and is contrary to the fundamental right of free speech.” Later, X briefly blocked access to the Global Affairs Account from which it had posted the statement, also citing a legal demand from India.

Crisis disrupts schools, sports and travel

Panic also spread during an evening cricket match in northern Dharamsala city, where a crowd of more than 10,000 people had to be evacuated from the stadium and the game called off, according to an Associated Press photographer covering the event.

Meanwhile, several northern and western Indian states, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Indian-controlled Kashmir, shut schools and other educational institutions for two days.

Airlines in India have also suspended flight operations from two dozen airports across northern and western regions. India’s Civil Aviation Ministry late Thursday confirmed in a statement the temporary closure of 24 airports.

The impact of border flare up was also seen in the Indian stock markets. In early trade on Friday, the benchmark Sensex tanked 662 points to 79,649 while Nifty 50 declined 215 points to trade at 24,058.

Vance says a war would be ‘none of our business’

As fears of military concentration soar and worried world leaders call for de-escalation, the U.S. Vice President JD Vance has said that a potential war between India and Pakistan would be “none of our business.”

“What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we’re not going to get involved in the middle of war that’s fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it,” Vance said in an interview with Fox News.

Saaliq and Roy reported from New Delhi and Ahmed reported from Islamabad. Associated Press writers Ishfaq Ahmed and Roshan Mughal contributed to this report from Muzaffarabad, Pakistan.

A worker repairs broken glass of a building at the parking area of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where a suspected Indian drone was crashed on Thursday, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

A person inspects his damaged shop following overnight shelling from Pakistan at Gingal village in Uri district, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Workers repair broken glass of a building at the parking area of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where a suspected Indian drone was crashed on Thursday, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

A Kashmiri man using mobile light during blackout is seen after residents of the city of Jammu reported hearing explosions and sirens in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

