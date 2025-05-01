Nation & World News
Nation & World News

India will include caste details in its next population census

India will include caste details in its next population census, in a move likely to have sweeping socio-economic and political ramifications for the world's most populous nation
FILE -Mahesh Shah, left, stands as his family members look while census worker Rumima Das, writes the information on a paper on the first day of the national census at Ramsingh Chapori village, east of Gauhati, India, April 1, 2010. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -Mahesh Shah, left, stands as his family members look while census worker Rumima Das, writes the information on a paper on the first day of the national census at Ramsingh Chapori village, east of Gauhati, India, April 1, 2010. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
By RAJESH ROY – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — India will include caste details in its next population census, in a move likely to have sweeping socio-economic and political ramifications for the world's most populous country.

The once-in-a-decade population survey was originally due in 2021 but has been delayed mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic and logistical hurdles.

Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw didn't say when the census would begin when he announced it would include caste information Wednesday. He said the decision demonstrated New Delhi’s commitment to the “values and interests of the society and country.”

The caste system is still critical in Indian life and politics, though some people say it should not have a place in a nation that aspires to be a developed economy.

India has limited data on the number of people belonging to a particular caste and their socio-economic status.

Colonial power Britain began an Indian census in 1872 and counted all castes until 1931. However, independent India since 1951 only counted Dalits and Adivasis, who are referred to as scheduled castes and tribes, respectively. Everyone else’s caste was marked as general.

There are hundreds of castes and subcastes in India’s ancient social hierarchy largely based on occupation and economic status. The last official census in 2011 counted 1.21 billion people, of which 201 million were scheduled castes and 104 million were scheduled tribes.

A new enumeration could be used to tailor affirmative action plans. India reserves government jobs, college admissions and elected seats — from village councils to Parliament — for some categories of castes.

Several layers of other lower and intermediate castes haven't been officially enumerated for several decades but constitute about half the country’s more than 1.4 billion people.

These are recognized as Other Backward Castes, or OBCs, and the new census is expected to reveal their higher population.

That would likely lead to demands for raising the cap on quotas in government jobs, admissions and welfare programs. India's current policy caps the overall reservation quota to 50%, of which the share of OBC category is 27%.

The announcement on caste being included in the census comes months ahead of an election in India’s poorest state of Bihar, where caste is a key issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party runs a coalition government in Bihar. The opposition and Modi’s partners have been vocal about adding caste to the census and pressed the government to undertake a detailed census.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi of the Congress Party demanded the government set a timeline to start and complete the census.

FILE -A boy holds a banner during a demonstration by local activists demanding "Population Control Bill" for two children per couple, on World Population Day in New Delhi, India, July 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, , File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE -A census officer collects details of a family in Hyderabad, India, May 11, 2010. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE -An Indian government census enumerator Pawan Kumar, left, walks down a street in New Delhi, India, Feb. 10, 2011. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE -A census official collects information from a household in Bonda, on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Feb. 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Kashmiri villager women walk past the blown-up family home of Asif Shiekh, a militant who officials all is involved in the deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, at Monghama village in Tral, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Credit: AP

Here's why a flare-up between India and Pakistan over Kashmir matters

Pakistan and India hint at imminent military action over Kashmir. A look at the nuclear rivals

India and Pakistan again teeter on the brink of conflict over Kashmir. Here's why

The Latest

Anthony Matesic works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Asian shares rise in subdued holiday trading, as US futures jump

15m ago

Australian locals rescue great white shark stranded in shallow water

19m ago

Tariffs, oil prices and other uncertainties weighing down Mideast economies, IMF says

43m ago

Featured

What affects the housing market?

Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year

Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.

Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's bid for World Heritage listing.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse

A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.