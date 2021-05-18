India vaccine-maker hopes to share shots by end of the year

In April, as many as 60 countries had their immunization plans stalled because postponed supplies from COVAX meant most had no other source of COVID-19 vaccines.

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla previously warned that if the coronavirus crisis in India did not subside, "I am scared of what...we will have to do, and what will happen."

Zain Rizvi, a law and policy researcher at the advocacy group, Public Citizen, called the new delay announced by the Serum Institute “a nightmare” for global vaccine access. “COVAX has no plausible path to meeting its modest goals unless rich countries share doses and technology immediately,” he said.

The U.N. effort to share COVID-19 vaccines is depending on nearly 1 billion doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine being made by the Serum Institute. It has small amounts of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and deals with other producers including Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc., but most of those doses will only be delivered late this year or next.