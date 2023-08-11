India to replace British colonial-era sedition law with its own version

India’s government is proposing legislation to replace a British colonial-era law dealing with sedition charges

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ASHOK SHARMA – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government on Friday introduced a bill in Parliament that seeks to replace a British colonial-era sedition law with its own version.

The provision dealing with sedition — actions aimed at encourage people to be or act against a government— was imposed by the British in 1860 to repress India’s freedom fighters. India won independence from the British colonialists in 1947, but continued to use the sedition law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s critics accused his government of using the sedition charge to label dissenting citizens as disloyal toward the country. If convicted, a person could be punished with a maximum of life imprisonment.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Friday that the new bill would repeal the British offense of sedition and introduce a new provision.

Chitranshul Sinha, a legal expert, said the government's new provision would punish “acts endangering sovereignty unity and integrity of India.” It would carry a punishment range of seven years to life imprisonment.

"It doesn’t get rid of the British-era law. They (the government) have rearranged the provision,’’ Sinha said.

"It’s just a change of name. Essentially, nothing has changed,” Sinha said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Shrug or fret? Georgia Republicans wrestle with looming Trump indictment1h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Another stormy morning but dry in time for Queen Bey concert
30m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 men found shot at different locations near Piedmont Park
3m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Jolt: Kemp slams Trump for refusing GOP nominee loyalty pledge
27m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Jolt: Kemp slams Trump for refusing GOP nominee loyalty pledge
27m ago

Credit: (Ken Wright/U.S. Air Force)

Study links testicular cancer among military to ‘forever chemicals’
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

EPA weighs formal review of vinyl chloride, the toxic chemical that burned in Ohio train...
11m ago
Judge Chutkan will hear arguments in protective order fight in Trump's 2020 election...
17m ago
DeSantis is resetting his campaign again. Some Republicans worry his message is getting...
21m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
18h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top