Nation & World News

India to hold local polls in disputed Kashmir from Sept. 18, 5 years after revoking its autonomy

India has announced three-phased assembly elections in disputed Kashmir that will start on Sept. 18, the first since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2019 stripped the Muslim-majority region of its semi-autonomy and downgraded it to a federally controlled territory
People walk at a busy market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Aug.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People walk at a busy market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Aug.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Updated 2 minutes ago

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India on Friday announced three-phased assembly elections in disputed Kashmir that will start on Sept. 18, the first since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2019 stripped the Muslim-majority region of its semi-autonomy and downgraded it to a federally controlled territory.

Since those changes, the region has remained on the edge while being governed by New Delhi appointed administrator and run by bureaucrats with no democratic credentials.

The elections are to be held through Oct. 1 in a staggered process that allows the government to deploy tens of thousands of troops to prevent any outbreak of violence. Votes will be counted on Oct. 4.

However, the local assembly will barely have any legislative powers with only nominal control over education and culture. Legislating laws for the region will continue to be with India’s parliament while policy decisions will be made in New Delhi.

Local politicians have demanded the earliest restoration of statehood so that full legislative powers could be returned to the local assembly.

People walk at a busy market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Aug.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indian soldiers guard in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Aug.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indian soldiers guard in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Aug.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indian soldiers guard in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Aug.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An elderly man rests on a sidewalk at a busy market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Aug.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

India's Modi voices concern over unrest in neighboring Bangladesh and attacks on Hindus...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The violence in Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster stirs fear within the country's Hindu...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Students who ousted Hasina are helping lead Bangladesh, from the streets to the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bangladesh protests are not the first time student uprisings have helped bring about...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Why the progressive 'Squad' is getting smaller after defeats this primary cycle2m ago
Evacuation ordered in northern Japan, flights and trains canceled in Tokyo as a typhoon...11m ago
Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra is elected Thailand's prime minister17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Cleanups at Atlanta sites of past injustice advance with federal help
Georgia website to take over Affordable Care Act enrollment from healthcare.gov
How did memorabilia from Hank Aaron’s historic homer end up at auction? Or did it?