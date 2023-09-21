India suspends visa services in Canada and rift widens over killing of Canadian citizen

India’s visa processing center in Canada says it has suspended services as a rift widened between the countries after Canada’s leader said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ASHOK SHARMA and KRUTIKA PATHI – Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago
X

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's visa processing center in Canada suspended services Thursday as a rift widened between the countries after Canada's leader said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament on Monday that there were "credible allegations" of Indian involvement in the assassination of Sikh independence activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who had been wanted by India for years and was gunned down in June outside the temple he led.

Canada also expelled an Indian diplomat, and India followed by expelling a Canadian diplomat on Tuesday. It called the allegations being investigated in Canada absurd and an attempt to shift attention from the presence of Nijjar and other wanted suspects in Canada.

"Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 Sept. Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice,” the BLS Indian Visa Application Center in Canada said. It gave no further details. BLS is the agency that processes visa requests for India.

India’s External Affairs Ministry did not immediately comment.

On Wednesday, the ministry issued an updated travel advisory urging its citizens traveling in Canada and especially those studying in the North American country to be cautious because of "growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate-crimes."

Indians should also avoid going to venues in Canada where “threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose anti-India agenda,” the ministry said.

Nijjar was working to organize an unofficial referendum among the Sikh diaspora on independence from India at the time of his killing. He had denied India's accusation that he was a terrorist.

Demands for an independent Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan, started as an insurgency in India's Punjab state in the 1970s that was crushed in an Indian government crackdown that killed thousands. The movement has since lost much of its political power but still has supporters in Punjab, where Sikhs form a majority, as well as among the sizable overseas Sikh diaspora.

India's National Investigation Agency said Wednesday it has intensified its crackdown on Sikh insurgents operating in India.

It announced rewards of up to 1 million rupees ($12,000) for information leading to the arrest of five insurgents, one of whom is believed to be based in neighboring Pakistan.

The agency accused them of extorting money from businesses for a banned Sikh organization, the Babbar Khalsa International, and of targeted killings in India. "They also have established a network of operatives in various countries to further their terrorist activities in India," it said in a statement, without naming any country.

India accuses Pakistan of supporting insurgencies in Kashmir and Punjab, a charge Islamabad denies.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: (Matt Freed for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Biden orders Norfolk Southern to be held accountable for Ohio derailment9h ago

Credit: Margaret Renwick

Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
52m ago

Credit: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA/ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million
11h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson again rebids terminal-to-terminal shuttle contract
52m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson again rebids terminal-to-terminal shuttle contract
52m ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Moby, Atlanta country DJ, dies at age 69
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Lebanon begins investigating shooting outside US Embassy that caused no injuries
5m ago
Myanmar state media say 12 people are missing after a boat capsized and sank in a...
10m ago
Syrian President Bashar Assad arrives in China on first visit since the beginning of war...
12m ago
Featured

HIGH SCHOOLS
GHSA forces Savannah, Cross Creek to forfeit games after fight
16h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
9h ago
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top