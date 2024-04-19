Nation & World News

India starts voting in the world's largest election as Modi seeks a third term as prime minister

Millions of Indians are voting in a six-week election that's a referendum on Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Polling officers stand in a queue to collect electronic voting machines and other election material on the eve of the first round of voting in the six-week long national election in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Polling officers stand in a queue to collect electronic voting machines and other election material on the eve of the first round of voting in the six-week long national election in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)
By ASHOK SHARMA – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of Indians began voting Friday in a six-week election that's a referendum on Narendra Modi, the populist prime minister who has championed an assertive brand of Hindu nationalist politics and is seeking a rare third term as the country’s leader.

Over 970 million voters will elect 543 members for the lower house of Parliament for five years, during staggered elections that will run until June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

The election is seen as one of the most consequential in India’s history and will test the limits of Modi’s political dominance. If Modi wins, he’ll be only the second Indian leader to retain power for a third term, after Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first prime minister.

Most polls predict a win for Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, who are up against a broad opposition alliance led by the Indian National Congress and powerful regional parties.

It’s not clear who will lead India if the opposition alliance, called INDIA, wins the election. Its more than 20 parties have not put forward a candidate, saying they will choose one after the results are known.

Polling officials and security personnels carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election material off a boat after crossing the Brahmaputra river on the eve of the national election at Baghmora Chapori (small island) of Majuli, about 350km (218 miles) east of the state capital Guwahati, India, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A police officer gives instructions to his colleagues at an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) distribution venue on the eve of the first round of voting in the six-week-long national elections in Chennai, India, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

