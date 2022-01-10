India starts booster shots for vulnerable amid omicron surge

“There would be beds (in hospitals) but no people to take care of individuals,” she said.

India's hospitals are short-staffed at the best of times and health workers are distributed unevenly across states. Already, hospitals are becoming crippled as hundreds of health workers fall sick with the variant. Federal hospitals have been forced to relax quarantine rules and some have stopped routine services.

“Every third doctor is either symptomatic or positive. There is an acute shortage of staff. And there is an acute crisis,” said Dr. Anuj Aggarwal at New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, one of India’s largest government hospitals.

At the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi city, the capital of Jharkhand state, a quarter of the 800 health workers were down with mild infections, said Dr. Prabhat Kumar, in charge of COVID-19 treatment there.

The delay in providing boosters could be costly, said Dr. T. Jacob John, former chief of virology at Christian Medical College in southern India. He said that having to administer third shots as a surge threatens to overwhelm hospitals would put an additional burden on health workers.

The belated boosters are being given to high-risk groups who were among the first to receive vaccines last year and whose immunity may be waning. Unlike other countries, where many people receive a different vaccine as a booster, most Indians will receive the same type, in most cases the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by India's Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine maker. The benefits of this are “relatively limited,” and India had been hoping to have more vaccines available so it could mix the booster shots Lahariya said.

“India does not have that kind of choice,” he said.

Serum Institute's AstraZeneca vaccine accounts for nearly 90% of all doses that have been administered in India, even though emergency approvals have been given to eight vaccines.

Some Indian vaccine makers have had manufacturing woes, while others such as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have asked for protection from lawsuits over side effects, which India has been reluctant to grant.

India's vaccine drive has also been patchy. Around 30% of the population over the age of 60 wasn't fully vaccinated as of the end of 2021 and vaccinations for those below 18, about a third of India's population, started just last week.

The rate of vaccinations also varies vastly among states, from 75% in northern Himachal Pradesh state to 31% in eastern Jharkhand state, among India's poorest.

“These gaps will certainly get exposed,” said Bal, the immunologist.

AP journalists Sheikh Saaliq and Chonchui Ngashangva in New Delhi, Biswajeet Banerjee in Lucknow and Indrajit Singh in Patna contributed to this report.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Caption Elderly people chat as they wait to receive the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Bengaluru, India, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Healthcare and front-line workers along with people above age 60 with health problems lined up Monday at vaccination centers across India to receive a third vaccination as infections linked to the omicron variant surge. India calls these 'precautionary' doses and not boosters. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Caption Elderly Indians wait to receive a third dose of vaccination for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Gauhati, India, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Healthcare and front-line workers along with people above age 60 with health problems lined up Monday at vaccination centers across India to receive a third vaccination as infections linked to the omicron variant surge. India calls these 'precautionary' doses and not boosters. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Caption An elderly Indian man receives a third dose of vaccination for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Gauhati, India, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Healthcare and front-line workers along with people above age 60 with health problems lined up Monday at vaccination centers across India to receive a third vaccination as infections linked to the omicron variant surge. India calls these 'precautionary' doses and not boosters. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Caption A health worker administers the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to an elderly man at a vaccination center in Bengaluru, India, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Healthcare and front-line workers along with people above age 60 with health problems lined up Monday at vaccination centers across India to receive a third vaccination as infections linked to the omicron variant surge. India calls these 'precautionary' doses and not boosters. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Caption A policeman fills in the registration form as elders wait to receive the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Bengaluru, India, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Healthcare and front-line workers along with people above age 60 with health problems lined up Monday at vaccination centers across India to receive a third vaccination as infections linked to the omicron variant surge. India calls these 'precautionary' doses and not boosters. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Caption An Indian policeman buttons up his shirt after receiving the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Bengaluru, India, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Healthcare and front-line workers along with people above age 60 with health problems lined up Monday at vaccination centers across India to receive a third vaccination as infections linked to the omicron variant surge. India calls these 'precautionary' doses and not boosters. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Caption An elderly Indian woman sits at an observation room after receiving a third dose of vaccination for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Gauhati, India, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Healthcare and front-line workers along with people above age 60 with health problems lined up Monday at vaccination centers across India to receive a third vaccination as infections linked to the omicron variant surge. India calls these 'precautionary' doses and not boosters. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)