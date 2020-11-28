X

India farmers press on with protest despite offer to talk

Protesting farmers shout slogans and face security officers at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Credit: Manish Swarup

By ASHOK SHARMA, Associated Press
Thousands of farmers in and around the Indian capital are pressing on with their protest against agricultural legislation they say could devastate crop prices, while the government seeks talks with their leaders

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of farmers in and around the Indian capital on Saturday pressed on with their protest against agricultural legislation they said could devastate crop prices, while the government sought talks with their leaders.

Some protesters burned an effigy of Prime Minister Modi and shouted “Down with Modi,” as they rallied on New Delhi’s border with Haryana state.

The protesting farmers were allowed to enter New Delhi late Friday after a day of clashes with police, who used tear gas, water cannons and baton charges to push them back.

Television images showed some of them moving into the capital while thousands still remained at the outskirts of the city. The Press Trust of India news agency said more protesters were heading for New Delhi from northern Punjab state.

Many farmers have camped out on highways in Punjab and Haryana states for the last two months to protest the passing of the legislation. They say the laws could cause the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices and result in their exploitation by corporations that would buy their crops cheaply. They want the laws scrapped.

The government says the legislation brings about much needed reform agriculture that will allow farmers the freedom to market their produce and boost production through private investment.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he has invited representatives of the farmers for talks on Dec. 3.

“We have talked before and are still ready for talks,” Tomar said late Friday.

There was no immediate response from the farmers. The protesters said they would not return to their homes until their demands were met.

“We are fighting for our rights. We won’t rest until we reach the capital and force the government to abolish these black laws,” said Majhinder Singh Dhaliwal, one of the leaders.

Opposition parties and some Modi allies have called the laws anti-farmer and pro-corporation.

Farmers have long been seen as the heart and soul of India, where agriculture supports more than half of the country’s 1.3 billion people. But farmers have also seen their economic clout diminish over the last three decades. Once accounting for a third of India’s gross domestic product, they now produce only 15% of gross domestic product, which is valued at $2.9 trillion a year.

Farmers often complain of being ignored and hold frequent protests to demand better crop prices, more loan waivers and irrigation systems to guarantee water during dry spells.

A farmer throws back a tear gas shells towards policemen, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Credit: Altaf Qadri

A farmer pleads with policemen as they beat him, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo)
Credit: Uncredited

Policemen use water cannon to prevent protesting farmers from moving ahead towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo)
Credit: Uncredited

Protesting farmers react as tear gas shells explode at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Credit: Manish Swarup

A tear gas shell explodes bear protesting farmers as security officers prevent them from moving towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo)
Credit: Uncredited

Protesting farmers run for cover as police use water cannon to disperse them, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Credit: Altaf Qadri

Protesting farmers throw stones at the police during a clash at the Delhi Haryana state border, India, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Credit: Manish Swarup

A tear gas shell explodes near policemen after it was thrown back by protesting farmers, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Credit: Manish Swarup

A farmer drives a tractor into a barricade in an attempt to remove it, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Credit: Manish Swarup

Policemen beat a protesting farmer, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Credit: Manish Swarup

Police use water cannon to disperse protesting farmers, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Credit: Altaf Qadri

Policemen clash with protesting farmers at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Credit: Manish Swarup

Protesting farmers shout slogans and face security officers at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Credit: Manish Swarup

Protesting farmers shout slogans as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Credit: Altaf Qadri

Protesting farmers remove a concrete barricade set up by policemen, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Credit: Altaf Qadri

Protesting farmers remove a concrete barricade set up by policemen, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Credit: Altaf Qadri

Protesting farmers cook an evening meal by their tractor trolley parked on a highway, refusing to move ahead unless they're allowed to proceed to their place of choice to protest, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of angry Indian farmers protesting against new agricultural laws were allowed to enter the national capital late Friday after they clashed with police who had blocked them at the outskirts of the city. The farmers, who fear the new laws will reduce their earnings and give more power to corporations, will be escorted to a protest site in New Delhi, police in a statement. It was not immediately clear where the protests would be held. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Credit: Manish Swarup

Protesting farmers clash with policemen, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Credit: Altaf Qadri

A farmer attempts to climb a tower, as fellow farmers watch him as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Credit: Altaf Qadri

