India farmers press on with protest despite offer to talk

The government says the legislation brings about much needed reform agriculture that will allow farmers the freedom to market their produce and boost production through private investment.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he has invited representatives of the farmers for talks on Dec. 3.

“We have talked before and are still ready for talks,” Tomar said late Friday.

There was no immediate response from the farmers. The protesters said they would not return to their homes until their demands were met.

“We are fighting for our rights. We won’t rest until we reach the capital and force the government to abolish these black laws,” said Majhinder Singh Dhaliwal, one of the leaders.

Opposition parties and some Modi allies have called the laws anti-farmer and pro-corporation.

Farmers have long been seen as the heart and soul of India, where agriculture supports more than half of the country’s 1.3 billion people. But farmers have also seen their economic clout diminish over the last three decades. Once accounting for a third of India’s gross domestic product, they now produce only 15% of gross domestic product, which is valued at $2.9 trillion a year.

Farmers often complain of being ignored and hold frequent protests to demand better crop prices, more loan waivers and irrigation systems to guarantee water during dry spells.

A farmer throws back a tear gas shells towards policemen, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

