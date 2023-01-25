India, Egypt to promote trade, investment, fight terrorism

India is among the top five importers of Egyptian products, including crude oil and liquefied natural gas, salt, cotton, inorganic chemicals and oilseeds. Major Indian exports to Egypt include cotton yarn, coffee, herbs, tobacco, lentils, vehicle parts, ships, boats and electrical machinery.

El-Sissi invited Indian businesses to invest more in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. More than 50 Indian companies have invested around $3.15 billion in various parts of the Egyptian economy, including chemicals, energy, textiles, garments, agri-business and retailing, according to India’s External Affairs Ministry.

India is the host country for the Group of 20 major economies this year and Modi has invited El-Sissi to attend as one of its special guests.

El-Sissi will be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade on Thursday marking the anniversary of the adoption of the country’s constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. India won independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

