India defends 119 in low-scoring thriller to beat Pakistan by 6 runs at T20 World Cup, Bumrah 3-14

India successfully defended only 119 to beat rival Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring cricket thriller and stayed perfect at the Twenty20 World Cup
India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Updated 1 hour ago

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — India successfully defended a small total to beat rival Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring cricket thriller on Sunday and stay perfect at the Twenty20 World Cup.

After being shocked by co-host United States in the Super Over at Dallas on Thursday, Pakistan recovered well to dismiss India for 119 in 19 overs on another tricky wicket at Long Island's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Rain had delayed the start by around 50 minutes.

In its chase, Pakistan stuttered to 113-7 in 20 overs against a menacing pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah with match-winning figures of 3-14 in four overs, and Hardik Pandya chipping away with 2-24 as India finished strongly.

“We were looking at 140, but nevertheless the bowlers did the job,” India skipper Rohit Sharma said.

“At the halfway stage we got together and said if things can happen to us, they can happen to them too. … Bumrah is going from strength to strength. I’m not going to talk too much about him, we want him to be in that kind of mindset till the end of this World Cup, he’s a genius with the ball.”

Pakistan appeared to be cruising at 80-3 in 14 overs but Bumrah then had Pakistan top-scorer Mohammad Rizwan clean bowled for 31 and Iftikhar Ahmed holed out in the deep off the last ball of a terrific spell. Pakistan middle-order batters were squeezed so much in the death overs that it could hit only two boundaries off the final six overs.

Needing 18 off the final over, Naseem Shah (10 not out) smashed Arshdeep Singh for two boundaries before he left the field with tears in his eyes and was consoled by his batting partner Shaheen Shah Afridi as Pakistan lost its second successive Group A game.

India beat Ireland by eight wickets in its opening game at the same ground and leads the group that also features Canada. India and the U.S. have four points — India is top with a better net-run rate.

After two successive losses, Pakistan needs to win its remaining two games against Canada and Ireland and also hope results of other group games go in its favor to progress to the second stage of the tournament. Two teams advance from the group.

″We played too many dot balls and the pressure was on us,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said. “You can’t expect too much from tailenders. We were not up to the mark in the first six overs, we had targeted 40-45 runs, but we couldn’t capitalize properly.”

Earlier, India’s batting lineup crumbled against Shah and Haris Rauf, who both finished with 3-21, while Mohammad Amir, who came out of retirement for the World Cup, grabbed 2-23.

Amir had cautioned it wouldn’t be easy for his team’s batters at what has so far been a low-scoring T20 tournament ground.

“I think we did well as a bowling unit, but this is a decent total on this track,” Amir said during the innings break. “We need to bat well and sensibly. It’s a bit tricky. We need to start well and finish well.”

Rishabh Pant, who got dropped twice in top-scoring with 42 off 31, was one of only three India batters to cross the double-figure mark, along with Axar Patel (20) and Sharma (13).

Patel and Pant shared the best partnership of the innings with 39 runs for the third wicket before the middle-order struggled.

India batting great Virat Kohli lasted just three balls. He struck a boundary off Shah’s first ball before he mistimed another big drive off the fast bowler and was caught in the covers.

Tricky drop-in pitches with variable bounce at the purpose-built 34,000 capacity stadium have been in focus since the tournament began.

The ICC had to revisit the square of four drop-in pitches after the first two games but the pitches have given little respite to the batters so far.

Scotland gets second win

Brandon McMullen hit an undefeated 61 runs in 31 balls — including two sixes and nine fours — as Scotland beat Oman by seven wickets with 41 deliveries remaining at North Sound, Antigua, to register its second win in Group B.

Oman chose to bat first Sunday and scored 150-7 with Pratik Athavale (54 in 40) and Ayaan Khan (41 not out in 39) dominating the innings.

Scotland comfortably reached 153-3 in 13.1 overs. Opener George Munsey scored a 20-ball 41 with four sixes.

Scotland, which got a point from its washed-out opener against England, beat Namibia on Thursday and tops its group with five points from three games. Last-place Oman has lost three games.

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, left, reacts as Indian players celebrate their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz)

Indian players celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz)

India's Arshdeep Singh, left, celebrates with teammate Hardik Pandya after the dismissal of Pakistan's Imad Wasim during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Pakistan's Shadab Khan reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is bowled out by India's Jasprit Bumrah during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz)

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, center without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Axar Patel during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz)

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, right, celebrates with teammate Mohammad Rizwan after the dismissal of India's Axar Patel during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz)

Pakistani supports cheers their team during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Scotland batsmen Matthew Cross, right, and Brandon McMullen hug after beating Oman during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Sunday, June 9, 2024. Scotland won by seven wickets with 41 balls remaining. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Scotland's Brandon McMullen plays a shot as Oman wicket keeper Pratik Athavale looks on during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Scotland's George Munsey plays a shot for four runs against Oman during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Oman's Mehran Khan celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Scotland's Michael Jones for 16 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

