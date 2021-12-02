India confirms omicron variant cases, says get the shot now

Balram Bhargava, head of the Indian Council of Medical Research, India’s top medical research organization, urged people not to panic and get vaccinated.

“Increased vaccine uptake is the need of the hour. Don’t delay in getting fully vaccinated,” he said.

Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya, a health policy expert, said the focus should be on finding the unvaccinated and making sure they receive shots. “Some of the hesitancy may disappear on the news of the new variant. But this can't be taken for granted,” he said.

Some Indian states have issued strict restrictions on international arrivals as precautionary measures, including mandatory COVID-19 tests for those coming from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

More than 56% of Indians have received at least one vaccine dose — 32% are fully vaccinated and 24% have received a single shot, according to Our World In Data.

___

Associated Press reporters Krutika Pathi and Sheikh Saaliq contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Caption A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine as other await the turn in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Caption A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine as other await the turn in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A