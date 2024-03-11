BreakingNews
UPDATE | Fire guts MARTA bus; investigators search for cause
Nation & World News

India conducts first test flight of domestically developed missile that can carry multiple warheads

India says it has successfully conducted its first test flight of a domestically developed missile that can carry multiple warheads
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2013, file photo, the long range ballistic Agni-V missile is displayed during Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2013, file photo, the long range ballistic Agni-V missile is displayed during Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
Updated 6 minutes ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has successfully conducted its first test flight of a domestically developed missile that can carry multiple warheads, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday.

The missile is equipped with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles, Modi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

India has been developing its medium- and long-range missile systems since the 1990s as its strategic competition with China grows.

In 2021, India successfully tested Agni-5, a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 5,000 kilometers (3,125 miles) that is believed to be capable of targeting nearly all of China. Agni missiles are long-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

India is also able to strike anywhere in neighboring Pakistan, its archrival with which it has fought three wars since they gained independence from British colonialists in 1947.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

Georgia colleges weigh use of ACT, SAT test scores in admissions decisions4h ago

Separate crashes claim 4 lives, including child in Gwinnett County
1h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Ballots for Georgia’s primaries are set. Here’s who’s running
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Four years after COVID became real, the world’s more divided
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Four years after COVID became real, the world’s more divided
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ veteran QB options are down to Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Belgium's change kit at Euro 2024 has been leaked. Is it a tribute to comic-strip hero...
3m ago
More than 20 progressive groups form a coalition to counter pro-Israel groups before the...
7m ago
More than 20 progressive groups form a coalition to counter pro-Israel groups before the...
7m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps