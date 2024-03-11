BreakingNews
UPDATE | Fire guts MARTA bus; investigators search for cause
Nation & World News

India conducts first test flight of domestically developed missile that can carry multiple warheads

India says it has successfully conducted its first test flight of a domestically developed missile that can carry multiple warheads
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2013, file photo, the long range ballistic Agni-V missile is displayed during Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2013, file photo, the long range ballistic Agni-V missile is displayed during Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
18 minutes ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has successfully conducted its first test flight of a domestically developed missile that can carry multiple warheads, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday.

The missile is equipped with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles, Modi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

India has been developing its medium- and long-range missile systems since the 1990s as its strategic competition with China grows.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

Georgia colleges weigh use of ACT, SAT test scores in admissions decisions4h ago

Separate crashes claim 4 lives, including child in Gwinnett County
1h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Ballots for Georgia’s primaries are set. Here’s who’s running
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Four years after COVID became real, the world’s more divided
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Four years after COVID became real, the world’s more divided
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ veteran QB options are down to Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Belgium's change kit at Euro 2024 has been leaked. Is it a tribute to comic-strip hero...
3m ago
India conducts first test flight of domestically developed missile that can carry...
5m ago
More than 20 progressive groups form a coalition to counter pro-Israel groups before the...
7m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps